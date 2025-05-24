Finding movies or TV series to stream is an ongoing task for a couple of senior citizens in a near suburb to the west of Minneapolis. Agreement is difficult to reach, one reason being the old man’s fondness for tales set in Outback areas of Australia.
A while back, the husband offered the exciting news that another season of “Mystery Road” had arrived.
“What’s that again?” she said.
“It’s outstanding; it’s Australian,” he said.
“Of course it is; no thank you,” she said.
A lifelong fascination with Australia was multiplied in 2000, when I was part of Team Star Tribune in Sydney for three weeks covering the Olympics. It was fantastic, even though the paper product and not digital was the emphasis and much of the copy seeing daylight was based on events that had occurred 1 ½ days earlier.
No matter. On the night of the Opening Ceremony, I was in a large sports bar filled with locals.
Dang, those Aussies were fun; more sarcastic than Yanks, but also proud beyond belief that the Olympics were there.