History is on the line Wednesday night when the Timberwolves host the Warriors in Game 5 of the Western Conference semifinals. Tipoff is set for 8:30 p.m. CST and will air on TNT.
After advancing to the Western Conference finals last year, Minnesota can make it back-to-back trips for the first time in franchise history with a win. They’re currently up 3-1 in the series.
“I know they are ready for the series to be over,” Jaden McDaniels said of Wolves fans. “I feel like it’s going to be too loud for me to talk to my teammates in [Target Center].”
A trend is developing with the Wolves in this series, using second-half adjustments and star power from Anthony Edwards and Julius Randle to put the Warriors on the brink of elimination.
After being confounded by Golden State’s zone defense in the first half of Game 4 Monday night, Wolves head coach Chris Finch made the necessary adjustments within the offense over the final 24 minutes of play. Minnesota outscored the Warriors 39-17 in the third quarter, with Edwards doing the majority of his damage with 16 points on 6-for-8 shooting.
Edwards and the Wolves have big opportunity ahead of them Wednesday night. Not only would a win eliminate the Warriors — and guarantee them never facing Steph Curry again this postseason — but it would give them a rest and planning advantage heading into the next round. Oklahoma City leads Denver 3-2 with Game 6 Thursday night back in the Mile High City.
Can Minnesota capitalize, or do the Warriors pull one out and force a Game 6 back in the Bay Area Sunday night?
Follow below for live updates.