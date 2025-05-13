It would be very ageist for any of those reading this to label a jolly super-senior such as myself a conspiracy nut. Let it be stated that this scrivener is not one who believes the NBA draft lottery is always fixed.
What’s believed is that it’s only fixed when the NBA has an important franchise in need of a boost.
That included the first lottery in 1985, of course, when the New York Knicks — coming off a 24-58 season — needed to re-engage the fan base. Which allowed the Knicks to leap two lesser teams and land Georgetown’s Patrick Ewing.
And who can forget the predictability of 2003, when the Cleveland Cavaliers were able to “win” the lottery and claim LeBron James, the high school phenomenon from 40 miles south in Akron?
Troubled franchise to full arena — presto!
Still tough to figure why it was in the NBA’s best interest to reward Orlando (Shaquille O’Neal) and Charlotte (Alonzo Mourning) and leave the No. 1 worst 15-67 Timberwolves with the less impactful and pompous Christian Laettner in 1992, but that’s what happened.
We did have a lottery fix Monday night, no doubt about that.
