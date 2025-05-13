RandBall: The calming influence of Mike Conley, Rudy Gobert ... and Jaden McDaniels?

With Ant and Randle, it was more obvious. Edwards finished with 30 points and took over a critical stretch of the third quarter, keying a 17-0 run from which the Warriors never recovered. Randle, who has been great almost the entire postseason, topped him with 31. He and Edwards became the first Wolves teammates to score 30 points in the same playoff game since Kevin Garnett and Sam Cassell in 2004, and between them they had more than half the Wolves’ points.