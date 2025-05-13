RandBall: The calming influence of Mike Conley, Rudy Gobert ... and Jaden McDaniels?

At several turns over the course of this season, those who watch the Timberwolves closely have become caught up in what their starting lineup isn’t instead of what it is.
Anthony Edwards can’t figure out double-teams and is trying to do too much. Julius Randle is a clumsy fit. Rudy Gobert isn’t dominating as he did last season and struggles against small lineups. Mike Conley is too old. Jaden McDaniels is expensive and one-dimensional.
On Monday, though, in the most recent of an ongoing series of “one of the most important games in franchise history,” all five players showed us their value.
With Ant and Randle, it was more obvious. Edwards finished with 30 points and took over a critical stretch of the third quarter, keying a 17-0 run from which the Warriors never recovered. Randle, who has been great almost the entire postseason, topped him with 31. He and Edwards became the first Wolves teammates to score 30 points in the same playoff game since Kevin Garnett and Sam Cassell in 2004, and between them they had more than half the Wolves’ points.
But I would also argue the other three players were just as vitally important in helping the Wolves push the Warriors to the brink of elimination, as I talked about on both Tuesday’s Daily Delivery podcast and on a special edition postgame show with Ryan Kostecka after Monday’s game.
The collective: Conley, Gobert and McDaniels had a calming effect throughout the game with their presence, decision-making and defense. The Wolves turned the ball over 19 times, eight in a skittish fourth quarter, but those three players combined for just one turnover all game.
That Conley is included in that description is no surprise. He’s had that effect on the Wolves since his arrival midway through a rough 2022-23 season, and while he has lost a half-step from even his best Wolves days you can see how much the team still leans on him.
Gobert, too, is underappreciated in his defensive consistency.