SAN FRANCISCO – Julius Randle left the locker room Saturday night with a basketball tucked under his arm. Rookie Terrence Shannon Jr. had grabbed the ball at the end of Game 3 to give Randle as a keepsake for recording his first career playoff triple-double.
The ball might end up in a display case in Randle’s home, but that moment with the game ball was a fitting end to the evening.
Good things happen for the Timberwolves when Randle has the ball in his hands.
“He was incredible, man,” Wolves guard Anthony Edwards said.
That statement applies for the entire postseason. Randle has been the team’s best and most consistent player, and his performance in a 102-97 victory over the Golden State Warriors in Game 3 served as microcosm of all the various ways that Randle influences the game.
He finished with 24 points, 12 assists, 10 rebounds and three steals. He made only one three-point shot in six attempts, but he was superb in all other areas.
The evolution of Randle’s integration into a new team setting has transformed the Wolves into a serious contender after searching for their identity and consistency the first half of the season. Everything points to Randle’s expanded and well-rounded role.
“I feel like I just got like a lot of different tools, you know what I mean?” Randle said.