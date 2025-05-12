Wolves

Scoggins: Wolves’ Julius Randle is building a great run with his many tools

Timberwolves forward Julius Randle recorded the first postseason triple-double of his career in Game 3 at Golden State and has been stellar these playoffs.

By Chip Scoggins

The Minnesota Star Tribune
May 12, 2025 at 11:00AM
Wolves forward Julius Randle dunks during the fourth quarter Saturday night in San Francisco. Minnesota beat Golden State 102-97 in Game 3 of their Western Conference semifinal series.

SAN FRANCISCO – Julius Randle left the locker room Saturday night with a basketball tucked under his arm. Rookie Terrence Shannon Jr. had grabbed the ball at the end of Game 3 to give Randle as a keepsake for recording his first career playoff triple-double.

The ball might end up in a display case in Randle’s home, but that moment with the game ball was a fitting end to the evening.

Good things happen for the Timberwolves when Randle has the ball in his hands.

“He was incredible, man,” Wolves guard Anthony Edwards said.

That statement applies for the entire postseason. Randle has been the team’s best and most consistent player, and his performance in a 102-97 victory over the Golden State Warriors in Game 3 served as microcosm of all the various ways that Randle influences the game.

He finished with 24 points, 12 assists, 10 rebounds and three steals. He made only one three-point shot in six attempts, but he was superb in all other areas.

The evolution of Randle’s integration into a new team setting has transformed the Wolves into a serious contender after searching for their identity and consistency the first half of the season. Everything points to Randle’s expanded and well-rounded role.

“I feel like I just got like a lot of different tools, you know what I mean?” Randle said.

Yep, it’s obvious now. One wonders whether even Wolves President Tim Connelly envisioned this version of Randle when he executed the seismic trade that sent Karl-Anthony Towns to New York and brought in an established player who, quite frankly, looked like a clunky fit initially.

Count me among those proven wrong in that opinion.

“We can’t ask for nothing better,” Edwards said. “He’s been making the game a lot easier for me, so I appreciate having him.”

Injuries are never a good thing, but Randle made valuable use of the 13 games he missed in February while recovering from a groin injury. He watched the offense function from the bench and took mental notes on what was needed from him once he returned.

His passing and willingness to act as a facilitator has opened up the offense and made it much harder to defend. Randle and Edwards have learned to play off each other, creating favorable matchups and not reliant on isolation basketball.

Randle had 11 assists in Game 2, 12 in Game 3.

“I’ve always known he was a good playmaker,” coach Chris Finch said. “He gives us just another — almost another point guard out there. It’s everything for us. It’s been everything for our turnaround. It’s everything for our team.”

Randle can be whatever the team needs at a given moment. His brute strength is an asset in the playoffs. He thrives on bully-ball, especially when he gets a smaller defender on him. He overpowers them in the post.

He’s also comfortable initiating the offense out top. His basketball smarts have a calming effect when the Wolves find themselves out of sorts on offense.

“It’s really just using my mind,” he said. “If I get a mismatch, getting to my operating areas and attacking. If they don’t double-team me, score. If they double-team me, find my guys.”

The Wolves are being rewarded for the gamble that comes with any blockbuster trade and the patience that was needed as everyone figured out how they fit.

Randle’s fingerprints were everywhere in a rough-and-tumble Game 3, particularly in the second half. He assisted on Jaden McDaniels’ three-pointer that gave the Wolves a 90-84 lead with about 3½ minutes left.

One minute later, Randle had the ball on a fast break after a turnover. Two Warriors caught up and were in position to make a layup attempt a difficult shot. Randle dropped a pass back to Rudy Gobert, who flew in for a dunk, was fouled in the process and made the free throw for a 93-86 lead.

Those were winning plays.

“He’s playing with so much force and determination,” Finch said. “He’s going out there early and aggressive, and he’s exerting a ton of energy on the defensive end with his body and his rebounding. He’s playing a complete game for us no doubt.”

The reward Saturday came in the form of a win, a triple-double and a game ball.

