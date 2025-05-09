Julius Randle’s lowest point during Thursday’s playoff game at Target Center occurred after he committed his second turnover of the third quarter.
The Timberwolves forward fumed when it was ruled that the ball came off him and went out of bounds for a turnover. Randle was mad, whether it was at the official or himself wasn’t totally clear, but he acted out, anyway.
While he was in the middle of his fit, Golden State’s Jonathan Kuminga beat him downcourt, took a pass from Brandon Podziemski and finished with a two-handed jam. Moments later, Randle was removed from the game by coach Chris Finch and seethed about that.
He had to get it out of his system.
“You know me, being a competitor,” he said. “I wanted to stay out there, you know? Kind of ride the ship. But, you know, it didn’t necessarily go like that. I was a little hot.”
The bench is a great place to cool off.
“He had to settle back down and play,” Finch said after a 117-93 victory evened the best-of-seven NBA Western Conference semifinal series at one. “Give him a minute to think about things and get to regroup. And he came back in and was awesome.”
When not on the bench Randle was the best player on the court on Thursday, most of the time. He was a matchup dilemma that Golden State has few answers for. It’s one reason the Wolves should still be considered favorites to win their series against Golden State and move on to the Western Conference finals for the second consecutive season.