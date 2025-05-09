The Timberwolves and Warriors have much in common.
They’re both low seeds that surged in the spring.
They both enjoyed having Jimmy Butler on their team for about three months.
They’re both missing their great three-point shooters.
Warriors star Steph Curry is out for at least a week because of a hamstring strain, and he may not play again, no matter how long this series lasts.
Wolves star Anthony Edwards, who set a franchise record for three-pointers this year, is suddenly treating the painted arc like it’s a large, venomous snake.
Thursday night at Target Center, the Wolves eased by the Warriors 117-93 to tie the series at one win apiece. Because of the Wolves’ embarrassing performance in Game 1, this victory was more necessary than admirable.
What remains worrisome is that Edwards was 1-for-16 from the three-point line in his two previous games, and on Thursday, he looked hesitant to launch long shots.