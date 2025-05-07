The Golden State Warriors rode their superstar Steph Curry to a 10-point lead in the first half of Tuesday night’s 99-88 win against the Timberwolves. Now their ability to play without him after an injury might dictate the rest of the series.
There was seemingly no panic from Golden State after Curry left the game for good with 8:19 to play in the second quarter because of a hamstring strain.
How did the Curry-less Warriors outplay the Wolves in the opening game of the Western Conference semifinals at Target Center? Part of it was defense. Part it was depth. Part of it was how well Jimmy Butler, Draymond Green and Buddy Hield lifted the offense with 62 points combined.
“Any team with me on it, I think has a chance,” said Butler, who finished with 20 points, 11 rebounds and eight assists Tuesday. “We know we need all hands on deck if [Curry] isn’t ready to go.”
Butler, Hield and Green, who combined to hit 11 of the team’s 18 three-pointers, might have to figure out how to recapture that offensive magic. Warriors coach Steve Kerr said he’s game-planning as if Curry won’t be available for Game 2 Thursday in Target Center.
Hield had 24 points Tuesday, but playing without Curry likely means the offense will rely even more on Butler and Green moving forward.
“The ball just needs to move a lot more and find the open guy,” Butler said. “But I guess it’s going to be my job to draw a little bit more attention. Probably not as much as Steph does draw, but I have to find a way to score and get everyone else involved.”
Kerr said the Warriors were setting high ball screens for Butler as their primary offense in the final eight minutes.