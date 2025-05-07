The Vikings were in a playoff game against San Francisco at Candlestick Park in January 1990. There was optimism among the Purple Faithful, since the Vikings had been in the same situation a year earlier, pummeling the 49ers as quarterback Joe Montana was booed off the field.
This time the score was 41-13 for the home team. As media members walked across the area behind an end zone, a familiar Minnesotan shouted out. It was the great George Latimer, a mayor of St. Paul and then a leader in the law school at Hamline.
A reporter turned toward Latimer, and Hizzoner offered the finest reaction to a horrid Minnesota sports loss imaginable: He dramatically squeezed his nostrils together — a gesture announcing, “We stunk.”
George died in 2023, and I don’t think he was much of a Timberwolves fan, but the urge put a tight grip on nostrils had to be strong among a large share of the 19,223 paid witnesses Target Center on Tuesday night.
In Game 1 of a second-round playoff series, against a Warriors team that lost superstar Steph Curry to a hamstring injury with 8:19 remaining in the second quarter, the Timberwolves managed to offer up a performance that brought back visions of the glory days of 13 straight seasons without reaching the playoffs (2004-05 through 2016-17).
The final was Golden State 99, Timberwolves 88, and we can only imagine the laughs Jimmy Butler was having in those first few minutes in the visitors locker room — even if no players, coaches or front office decision-makers remain from his scorched-court departure from Minnesota early in the 2018-19 season.
The Timberwolves managed to advance in five games vs. the Los Angeles Lakers last week — playing some good defense and dominating the boards, while making seven of 47 three-pointers. The enthused fans cheered the dismissal of LeBron James and Luka Doncic and nodded with confidence:
“Our guys are never going to shoot threes like that again.”