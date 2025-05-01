According to NBA experts, many saw Game 5 in the Timberwolves-Lakers game as the most important of the series — the one that would flip the series for the winning team.
What few predicted is that it would be an elimination game, let alone a game in which Anthony Edwards and the Wolves could eliminate LeBron James, Luka Doncic, and the star-studded Lakers.
Yet here we are. Minnesota leading 3-1 with a chance to close things out Wednesday night in the City of Angels.
Minnesota got to this point after winning the clutch minutes again on Sunday, using big shots by Naz Reid and Edwards and great defense — questionable to some — by Jaden McDaniels and co. The result was a thrilling 116-113 victory in front of a loud Target Center crowd.
Edwards has emerged as a superstar, elevating his game when the lights have shone brightest. He’s averaging 29.8 points (fifth in the postseason), 7.8 rebounds, and 5.8 assists per game on shooting splits of 45/43/83. Julius Randle and McDaniels are both averaging 19+ points per game, and when combined with Edwards, Reid and Donte DiVincenzo, make up a formidable lineup that has dominated the final minutes of games.
For the Lakers, Doncic and James have done everything they could to this point, yet still find themselves in a hole. Doncic is third in the postseason with 30.8 points per game, while James is averaging 26.3 points and 9.5 rebounds per game — numbers that rank in the top-10 for the postseason.
If the Lakers are to book a return trip to the Twin Cities for Game 6, not only with Doncic and James have to be great, they’ll need help from role players like Austin Reaves, Rui Hachimura, and Dorian Finney-Smith.
