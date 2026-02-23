Anthony Edwards is the reigning All-Star Most Valuable Player, and at least a fringe candidate to win the NBA’s MVP award this season.
He has dramatically improved his clutch-time efficiency, his three-point shooting and his midrange shooting. He is an explosive athlete with precocious skills who has been the best player on a team that has reached the Western Conference finals each of the last two seasons.
Considering there were actual debates over whether he or LaMelo Ball should become the first pick in the 2020 NBA draft, what Edwards has accomplished is astonishing.
The Timberwolves require more.
For all of his accomplishments and improvements, Edwards, to become a player capable of becoming the face of the league and delivering a championship to Minnesota, will need to alter his persona.
On Sunday night, Feb. 22, Edwards scored 28 points and added nine rebounds and three assists. Impressive.
But if you watched the Philadelphia 76ers’ 135-108 victory over the Wolves, you didn’t see an MVP candidate. You saw Edwards failing to contest three-point shots, committing seven turnovers and getting dunked on by 76ers star Tyrese Maxey, who stared down Edwards after the play and finished with 39 points.
The 76ers are a bad team, and they were missing two of their best players in Joel Embiid and Paul George. They played Saturday night, giving the Wolves, who were missing Rudy Gobert and Naz Reid, a marked advantage.