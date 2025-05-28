Sports

Live updates: Timberwolves play Thunder in Game 5 of Western Conference finals

After a heartbreaking loss Monday night, the Wolves’ season is on the line when they travel to Oklahoma City to play the Thunder in Game 5.

By Chris Hine

The Minnesota Star Tribune
May 28, 2025 at 11:00PM
Timberwolves guard Anthony Edwards warms up before facing the Oklahoma City Thunder in Game 5 of the Western Conference finals game at Paycom center in Oklahoma City. (Jeff Wheeler/The Minnesota Star Tribune)

It’s officially do or die. Win or go home.

Following Monday’s heartbreaking loss, the Timberwolves’ season is on the line when they face the Oklahoma City Thunder in Game 5 of the Western Conference finals. Tipoff is set for 7:30 p.m. on ESPN.

After a rough performance in Game 4, a part of Anthony Edwards’ reputation is on the line. Following comments made by TNT broadcaster Charles Barkley Tuesday night saying Edwards isn’t the “face of the NBA,” Wednesday night is a chance for the 23-year-old to continue to make his mark in the league.

The same can be said for Julius Randle. Labeled as a good player who can’t win in the postseason, Randle was sensational in the first two rounds — 4-1 victories over the Lakers and Warriors. But he’s struggled against the Thunder’s physicality and swarming defense, culminating in Monday’s performance when he finished with the same amount of points as turnovers (5) on 1-7 shooting in just 28 minutes.

If Minnesota wants any chance at returning home for Game 6, it’s going to be up to Edwards and Randle to set the tone for 48 minutes.

Follow below for live updates.

about the writer

Chris Hine

Sports reporter

Chris Hine is the Timberwolves reporter at the Minnesota Star Tribune.

