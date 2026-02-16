Anthony Edwards claims MVP award, leads Stars to tourney win in an entertaining NBA All-Star Game

INGLEWOOD, Calif. — Anthony Edwards has said it boldly and confidently for years. He intends to be the best basketball player in the world.
The Minnesota Timberwolves guard got to beat the World on Sunday, thanks to the NBA All-Star Game’s intriguing new format — and then he also beat a team of his fellow Americans to cap an MVP performance.
Edwards led his ‘’Stars’’ team past a ‘’Stripes’’ squad featuring LeBron James and Kawhi Leonard 47-21 to win the final in this mini-tournament comprising the entertaining main event of All-Star weekend at the Los Angeles Clippers’ Intuit Dome.
The NBA’s fourth All-Star format in four years matched two teams of Americans against a team representing everywhere else, hoping to stoke nationalistic passion from players and fans during an Olympic year.
The results were solid, with three exciting mini-games in the round-robin tournament all going down to the buzzer before the blowout finale.
‘’I like this format,’’ Edwards said. ‘’I think it makes us compete because it’s only 12 minutes, and the three different teams separate the guys. I think it was really good.’’
Along with the late-game theatrics, the event generally appeared to be played at a higher level of competitiveness than most All-Star Games in recent years, suggesting the league might have finally cracked the code on the long-standing question of how to make this midseason showcase more entertaining.
Edwards forced overtime with a clutch 3-pointer before Scottie Barnes hit a game-ending, overtime 3-pointer for his team in the opening mini-game against the World.