In the 1950s, Sports Illustrated, then the crown jewel of sports journalism, hired Kurt Vonnegut to write a story about a racehorse that had leapt a fence.
Vonnegut would go on to become a famous author, and the publication was looking for a writerly view of this event. Deep thinking was in the offing.
After staring at a blank piece of paper all morning, Vonnegut finally began typing, then left in a huff, never to return.
What he produced was one sentence: “The horse jumped over the [doggone] fence!”
Which is a reminder of an analytical philosophy I have adopted: Just because something interesting happened doesn’t mean it’s important.
Timberwolves fans have wailed and writhed through this season, complaining about the coach, the star, the supporting cast, the bench, the bad losses, the seeming lethargy of a team with championship aspirations. Last week, center Rudy Gobert called on coach Chris Finch to bench stars (probably meaning Anthony Edwards and Julius Randle) when they don’t play hard on defense.
And where are the Timberwolves at the All-Star break?
Three games better, at 34-22, than they were last year at this time. And last year’s team made it to the Western Conference finals for a second consecutive season.