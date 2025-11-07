Timberwolves center Naz Reid has plenty of support following the death of his sister, Toraya

NEW YORK – Naz Reid wore a pair of purple Kobe Bryant Nike shoes at a Timberwolves practice last month, and was asked if they were in honor of his alma mater, Louisiana State.
They weren’t.
“My sister’s favorite color is purple,” the Timberwolves center said of the late Toraya Reid.
Reid said Monday he knew Toraya would have loved to see the Wolves play in their purple and pink Prince-inspired jerseys, which they last wore in the 2018-19 season. For the rest of this season, his family and friends will all have customized Wolves gear that features Toraya’s name and a heart — all in purple, of course.
They got the chance to sport some of that gear this week for the Wolves’ two games in New York.
“We’re supporting her like she supported us each and every way, every facet,” said Reid, the former NBA Sixth Man of the Year who is uber-popular with the Wolves fanbase. “Just trying to make sure she knows that we’re still with her, and I know she’s with us.”
The Wolves’ two games in New York gave the New Jersey native a chance at visiting extended family and friends as he played his first regular-season games here since Toraya, 28, was killed on Sept. 6. Prosecutors have charged Shaquille Green, who they say was in a relationship with Toraya, with her murder.
Toraya typically attended Wolves games up and down the East Coast, Naz said.