Anthony Edwards, in return from hamstring injury, sacrifices offense to play tough defense

NEW YORK – Before Wednesday night’s game against the New York Knicks, Anthony Edwards walked into the Timberwolves locker room at Madison Square Garden without saying much of anything.
He put compression airbags on both of his legs, lay down on the floor with his head propped up against the foot of his locker, and stayed there watching his phone for about 20 minutes.
Then when he took the floor, he put his right hamstring to the test in guarding the Knicks’ top scorer, guard Jalen Brunson.
Last season, Wolves forward Julius Randle said he learned a lot when he sat out because of a groin injury, and when he came back, he knew better where he could fit in with Minnesota’s offense.
After Edwards’ four-game absence, perhaps he learned something about this Wolves team — that he has to live up to his preseason pledge to lock in more on the defensive end.
“Especially because I know they’re probably going to be double-teaming me anyway, so it’s going to be hard for me to hunt shots,” Edwards said. “So, I can affect the game by trying to make it hard on their best player.”
The defense wasn’t great for the Wolves again in their 137-114 loss to the Knicks, who embarrassed the Wolves on the offensive glass with 31 second-chance points. It was another whack-a-mole problem that popped up for a Wolves team (4-4) that has looked little like itself on the defensive end through eight games. To get back to form, the Wolves need Edwards to unlock his defensive potential.
Edwards’ desire to take Brunson aligned with something he said in the preseason, when he wanted to take more “A” matchups off the plate of Jaden McDaniels.