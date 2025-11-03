Wolves

Timberwolves guard Anthony Edwards cleared for return to practice

The NBA All-Star has been sidelined for more than a week because of a hamstring strain; he won’t play tonight against Brooklyn.

By Chris Hine

The Minnesota Star Tribune
November 3, 2025 at 4:48PM
Anthony Edwards reacts to a call while watching the Timberwolves game against the Lakers on Wednesday at Target Center. (Carlos Gonzalez/The Minnesota Star Tribune)

BROOKLYN, N.Y. – Anthony Edwards, sidelined since Oct. 26 because of a right hamstring strain, has been cleared to return to practice for the Timberwolves.

In a release, the team said Edwards “has been cleared for contact basketball activities. Edwards’ game availability will remain as out as he continues to progress through his return-to-play rehabilitation program. Further updates of his progress will be provided when available.”

The Timberwolves, who play the Nets tonight at Barclays Center, are 1-2 without Edwards, losing to Denver and the Los Angeles Lakers before winning in Charlotte on Saturday night.

Edwards is averaging 25.7 points on 51.9% shooting; he’s shooting 47.4% from three-point range.

A three-time All-Star, the 24-year-old guard also won gold with Team USA at the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris.

Following tonight’s game, the Wolves (3-3) play the Knicks at Madison Square Garden on Wednesday before a home game against Utah on Friday.

about the writer

Chris Hine

Sports reporter

Chris Hine is the Timberwolves reporter at the Minnesota Star Tribune.

