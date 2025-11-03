Timberwolves guard Anthony Edwards cleared for return to practice

BROOKLYN, N.Y. – Anthony Edwards, sidelined since Oct. 26 because of a right hamstring strain, has been cleared to return to practice for the Timberwolves.
In a release, the team said Edwards “has been cleared for contact basketball activities. Edwards’ game availability will remain as out as he continues to progress through his return-to-play rehabilitation program. Further updates of his progress will be provided when available.”
The Timberwolves, who play the Nets tonight at Barclays Center, are 1-2 without Edwards, losing to Denver and the Los Angeles Lakers before winning in Charlotte on Saturday night.
Edwards is averaging 25.7 points on 51.9% shooting; he’s shooting 47.4% from three-point range.
A three-time All-Star, the 24-year-old guard also won gold with Team USA at the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris.
Following tonight’s game, the Wolves (3-3) play the Knicks at Madison Square Garden on Wednesday before a home game against Utah on Friday.