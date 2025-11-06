Anthony Edwards returns, but Wolves are routed by Knicks 137-114

As he did in their preseason game against the Knicks, Edwards took the responsibility of guarding Brunson. Before the season, Edwards spoke about wanting to take more “A” player defensive responsibilities off the plate of Jaden McDaniels. Even coming off a hamstring injury, Edwards took the matchup with the Knicks player who has the ball in his hands the most. But as the game went on, it was clear Edwards wasn’t his usual self. Brunson finished with 23 points. Anunoby scored 25 to lead the Knicks.