Takeaways: Anthony Edwards returns, but Wolves are routed by Knicks 137-114

Edwards was back from a right hamstring injury and scored 15 points. The Wolves defense struggled again.

By Chris Hine

The Minnesota Star Tribune
November 6, 2025 at 3:16AM
Wolves guard Anthony Edwards handles the ball against the Knicks' Josh Hart on Wednesday night in New York. (Frank Franklin II/The Associated Press)

NEW YORK — Anthony Edwards’ right hamstring injury turned out not to be the type of injury that lingers and could affect a player for multiple weeks. Edwards missed only four games because of it, and he was back in the lineup for Wednesday night’s game against the New York Knicks.

While that was good news for the Timberwolves, the bad news was their defense still isn’t up to their standard. The Knicks steamrolled them in the second half of New York’s 137-114 victory at Madison Square Garden.

Edwards looked like he was shaking off the rust from being out. He had 15 points on 5-for-13 shooting to go with five assists. Julius Randle scored 32 points to lead the Wolves, while Donte DiVincenzo added 21.

The Knicks hammered the Wolves on the offensive glass with 31 second-chance points. Ex-Wolves star Karl-Anthony Towns had 15 points and 10 rebounds for New York.

How it happened

The rebounding stats told the story of this one. The Knicks shot 54% from the field and got plenty of offensive rebounds on the shots they missed. They had 21 offensive rebounds to the Wolves’ 22 defensive rebounds.

The Wolves raced out to a 13-4 lead in the opening minutes before the Knicks got hot from three-point range in the first quarter (4-for-7). Then, when Mitchell Robinson reentered the game for his second shift, the Wolves couldn’t secure a defensive rebound. He had four in just the first quarter as the Knicks led 28-26 after one. Randle scored 11 points in the first for the Wolves.

After falling behind by as much as nine, the Wolves went on a 14-0 run in the second quarter as DiVincenzo got going from deep. He finished the first half with 12 points on four three-pointers. Randle led the Wolves with 18 points at the half.

But the Knicks dominated the third quarter. They hung 40 points on the Wolves and led 94-86 after three. They capitalized on five Wolves turnovers for 12 points while shooting 61% for the quarter. Jalen Brunson (12 points), Towns (10) and OG Anunoby (10) all hit double figures in the quarter. The Wolves offense went cold to the tune of 38% shooting, and Minnesota never threatened in the fourth.

Edwards takes Brunson early

As he did in their preseason game against the Knicks, Edwards took the responsibility of guarding Brunson. Before the season, Edwards spoke about wanting to take more “A” player defensive responsibilities off the plate of Jaden McDaniels. Even coming off a hamstring injury, Edwards took the matchup with the Knicks player who has the ball in his hands the most. But as the game went on, it was clear Edwards wasn’t his usual self. Brunson finished with 23 points. Anunoby scored 25 to lead the Knicks.

Conley back to the bench

While Edwards was out, Mike Conley reentered the starting lineup. With Edwards back, Conley returned to the bench in favor of DiVincenzo starting at point guard. Edwards played an abbreviated first shift of seven minutes. He typically plays all or almost all of the first quarter. When Conley entered the game, he subbed in for Edwards and played alongside DiVincenzo. Edwards came back in at the end of the first quarter.

Shannon out

Terrence Shannon Jr. was a late addition to the injury report because of left foot soreness. His status was a game-time decision, coach Chris Finch said, before the Wolves ruled him out. With Edwards back, Jaylen Clark and Rob Dillingham were still in the rotation, but for not as many minutes as they had been playing.






