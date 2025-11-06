Anthony Edwards returns, but Wolves are routed by Knicks 137-114

NEW YORK — Anthony Edwards’ right hamstring injury turned out not to be the type of injury that lingers and could affect a player for multiple weeks. Edwards missed only four games because of it, and he was back in the lineup for Wednesday night’s game against the New York Knicks.
While that was good news for the Timberwolves, the bad news was their defense still isn’t up to their standard. The Knicks steamrolled them in the second half of New York’s 137-114 victory at Madison Square Garden.
Edwards looked like he was shaking off the rust from being out. He had 15 points on 5-for-13 shooting to go with five assists. Julius Randle scored 32 points to lead the Wolves, while Donte DiVincenzo added 21.
The Knicks hammered the Wolves on the offensive glass with 31 second-chance points. Ex-Wolves star Karl-Anthony Towns had 15 points and 10 rebounds for New York.
How it happened
The rebounding stats told the story of this one. The Knicks shot 54% from the field and got plenty of offensive rebounds on the shots they missed. They had 21 offensive rebounds to the Wolves’ 22 defensive rebounds.
The Wolves raced out to a 13-4 lead in the opening minutes before the Knicks got hot from three-point range in the first quarter (4-for-7). Then, when Mitchell Robinson reentered the game for his second shift, the Wolves couldn’t secure a defensive rebound. He had four in just the first quarter as the Knicks led 28-26 after one. Randle scored 11 points in the first for the Wolves.
After falling behind by as much as nine, the Wolves went on a 14-0 run in the second quarter as DiVincenzo got going from deep. He finished the first half with 12 points on four three-pointers. Randle led the Wolves with 18 points at the half.
But the Knicks dominated the third quarter. They hung 40 points on the Wolves and led 94-86 after three. They capitalized on five Wolves turnovers for 12 points while shooting 61% for the quarter. Jalen Brunson (12 points), Towns (10) and OG Anunoby (10) all hit double figures in the quarter. The Wolves offense went cold to the tune of 38% shooting, and Minnesota never threatened in the fourth.