Julius Randle will stay in Minnesota with three-year, $100 million contract

Both sides expressed a mutual desire to get a deal done as the season went on. Randle played some of the best basketball of his career this season under coach Chris Finch and was a key reason the Wolves advanced to the Western Conference finals. He and his family are happy in Minnesota, while the Wolves liked how Randle fit in with the team since acquiring him and Donte DiVincenzo in the Karl-Anthony Towns trade with the Knicks before the start of last season.