Naz Reid takes a new deal, will stay with Timberwolves

All those who have Naz Reid tattoos don’t have to remove them, and all those who have his name splayed across a beach towel can bring the towel to their favorite lake for the foreseeable future.
Reid will now be with the Timberwolves for at least the next four years. He is tearing up the player option he had for next season for around $15 million and will sign a five-year deal worth up to $125 million to stay in Minnesota, sources confirmed Friday night. The fifth year of the deal is a player option, but the team’s longest-tenured player and one of the most popular in franchise history isn’t going anywhere for a while.
After Tim Connelly’s first season as president of basketball operations, he was high on Reid. When Reid was a free agent two summers ago, Connelly signed him to his second contract, even though the franchise had Karl-Anthony Towns and Rudy Gobert as its starting frontcourt.
Reid, for his part, was happy in Minnesota, content to be with the team that drafted and developed him, and happy to embrace the love of a fan base that made him a cult hero, even if potentially he turned down more playing time on other teams.
Two years later, Connelly, the Wolves and Reid haven’t changed their minds about each other.
Reid, who was the Sixth Man of the Year in 2023-24, is coming off a year in which he topped the numbers that earned him the honor. He averaged a career-high 14.2 points on 46% shooting and a career-high 6.0 rebounds while averaging 27.5 minutes per game.
Reid is the first of a few dominoes to fall in free agency for the Wolves, who are trying to stay under the second apron of the salary cap and the punitive roster-building restrictions that come with that.
Julius Randle still has a player option of around $31 million he must decide to take or decline, and Nickeil Alexander-Walker is a free agent. The value of Reid’s deal (around $25 million per season, but likely slightly less in the first year) means it will be difficult for the Wolves to retain Alexander-Walker if Randle opts in to his deal while staying under the second apron. Alexander-Walker is widely reported to be a target of multiple teams in free agency and could command around the full mid-level exception of $14 million. Essentially, Reid’s deal means the Wolves can likely retain either Randle or Alexander-Walker and stay below the second apron but not both. Connelly said staying under that $207.8 million threshold was the goal.