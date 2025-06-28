Naz Reid takes a new deal, will stay with Timberwolves

Julius Randle still has a player option of around $31 million he must decide to take or decline, and Nickeil Alexander-Walker is a free agent. The value of Reid’s deal (around $25 million per season, but likely slightly less in the first year) means it will be difficult for the Wolves to retain Alexander-Walker if Randle opts in to his deal while staying under the second apron. Alexander-Walker is widely reported to be a target of multiple teams in free agency and could command around the full mid-level exception of $14 million. Essentially, Reid’s deal means the Wolves can likely retain either Randle or Alexander-Walker and stay below the second apron but not both. Connelly said staying under that $207.8 million threshold was the goal.