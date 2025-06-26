Sports

RandBall: Draft grades for Timberwolves first round pick Joan Beringer show value is in eye of beholder

Here’s what to know about the 18-year-old French big man who just started playing basketball a few years ago. Opinions about him are all over the map, as Michael Rand writes in today’s 10 things to know.

By Michael Rand

The Minnesota Star Tribune
June 26, 2025 at 4:27PM
Joan Beringer walks the red carpet upon arriving for the first round of the NBA basketball draft Wednesday. (Adam Hunger)

New Timberwolves big man Joan Beringer is a native of France who played professionally most recently in Slovenia instead of going the route of major NCAA men’s basketball.

It’s probably a good thing. The 18-year-old Beringer (pronounced “Zhon Bear-in-jay”) might have a hard time getting into school if admission was based on the draft grades handed out by analysts after the Wolves chose him Wednesday with the No. 17 overall pick.

The marks were a mix of good and bad, hardly surprising given that a 7-foot project with raw ability but limited basketball experience is the perfect candidate for a “value is in the eye of the beholder” judgment instead of a consensus — a point I tried to make on Thursday’s Daily Delivery podcast even before taking a look at all the draft grades.

Here are three graders who look at Beringer and see what the Wolves saw ... and three more who questioned the pick and slapped Minnesota with subpar grades.

The good: CBS Sports had perhaps the most flattering take, giving the pick an “A” grade while noting that Beringer’s 7-4 wingspan is a coveted trait. “His archetype is a rim-running shot blocker and lob threat. That’s very valued in today’s NBA,” it was noted.

Likewise, ESPN’s Jeremy Woo tabbed Beringer and the Wolves in the category of “What’s your favorite prospect-team fit outside of the lottery.” Woo notes that Beringer will have a chance to develop under fellow Frenchman Rudy Gobert, which “could be an ideal situation to help him tap into his significant ability.” And The Ringer gave the pick a B+, saying of Beringer “his defensive upside is as high as any player in the draft.”

The bad: The Beringer pick got a grade of C or worse in three different places that I could find. Yahoo called Beringer “one of the rawest projects in the entire draft” and questioned the Wolves’ plan at forward and center. Their C-minus grade was the second-lowest of any pick in the first round.

Sports Illustrated piled on with a C-minus as well, while USA Today gave the pick a C. Both were questioning not so much the potential for Beringer to develop but the strategy employed by a team that just went to back-to-back conference finals. “The team likely could’ve stood to add more win-now talent,” SI noted.

The conclusion: The Wolves already have a lot of young talent knocking on the door of regular minutes (most notably: Jaylen Clark, Terrence Shannon Jr. and Rob Dillingham). Taking a longer-term project with upside seems reasonable in that context, especially when he could eventually replace the aging Gobert. I’ve been begging the Wolves to add another rim protector and they did just that. I also really like how Beringer moves his feet in the clip below. How soon he can make an impact remains to be seen, but Tim Connelly is right about these things more often than not.

Here are nine more things to know today:

  • The two-day draft resumes at 7 p.m. Thursday, and you’ll probably want to tune in immediately if you are a Wolves fan. Minnesota has the first pick of the second round, No. 31 overall, and could use it to either address a more immediate need or deal it to a team coveting a player still on the board.
    • Whatever you thought of the Beringer pick, at least the Wolves aren’t the Pelicans. New Orleans moved up to No. 13 in a trade with Atlanta to take Maryland’s Derik Queen, but the Pelicans had to give up No. 23 AND an unprotected first-round pick in 2026 to do it. Remember this trade when New Orleans is sweating out the lottery next year.
      • If you were invested in the draft on Wednesday, you might not have noticed that the Twins actually won a game. It’s true! They used their May formula of outstanding pitching (six shutout innings from Joe Ryan at the top of the list) and just enough offense to take a 2-0 win over the Mariners.
        • That Twins win snapped a five-game losing streak, but before we get too excited remember this: Their last win snapped a six-game losing streak, which was followed by the more recent skid.
          • WNBA sensation Caitlin Clark has been ruled out of Indiana’s Thursday game with a groin injury. Her status bears watching with the Fever slated to come to town in five days in the Commissioner Cup title game against the Lynx at Target Center.
            • Minnesota United winger Bongokuhle Hlongwane had his mom and baby brother in attendance for the first time at Allianz Field on Wednesday when he scored twice in a 3-1 win. His first goal, in particular, was a thing of beauty.
              about the writer

              Michael Rand

              Columnist / Reporter

              Michael Rand is the Minnesota Star Tribune's Digital Sports Senior Writer and host/creator of the Daily Delivery podcast. In 25 years covering Minnesota sports at the Minnesota Star Tribune, he has seen just about everything (except, of course, a Vikings Super Bowl).

