RandBall: Draft grades for Timberwolves first round pick Joan Beringer show value is in eye of beholder

The conclusion: The Wolves already have a lot of young talent knocking on the door of regular minutes (most notably: Jaylen Clark, Terrence Shannon Jr. and Rob Dillingham). Taking a longer-term project with upside seems reasonable in that context, especially when he could eventually replace the aging Gobert. I’ve been begging the Wolves to add another rim protector and they did just that. I also really like how Beringer moves his feet in the clip below. How soon he can make an impact remains to be seen, but Tim Connelly is right about these things more often than not.