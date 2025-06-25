Marc Lore and Alex Rodriguez vow not to move Timberwolves, but say they’ll push for a new arena

In the more than four years since they agreed to purchase the Timberwolves and Lynx, Marc Lore and Alex Rodriguez felt a number of emotions.
And many of those emotions were rolled into one as the NBA’s Board of Governors unanimously voted to approve the sale from Glen Taylor on Tuesday.
What was supposed to be a two-year gradual takeover doubled in length, thanks to the drawn-out and contentious battle after Taylor, who owned the Wolves since 1994, tried to cancel the sale in March 2024. That led to arbitration, in which Lore and Rodriguez prevailed in a 2-1 decision in February. Then came Tuesday, the day they envisioned when all parties agreed to the $1.5 billion deal in 2021.
“It’s just a monumental day, obviously,” Rodriguez told the Star Tribune in a joint interview with Lore. “But I feel equally if not more relieved. We’re both happy, let’s just say that. It’s been a journey.”
Lore said he and Rodriguez were both “numb” because of how grueling the process had become in recent months.
“The ups and downs, it’s been quite an emotional ride, taxing emotionally,” Lore said. “We’re probably not feeling the full impact of what it means yet, because it’s been so hard.”
Once the deal is closed, a step expected later Wednesday, their work can be in earnest. At the top of their and fans’ minds when it comes to the future of the Wolves is just where they will be playing.
New arena?
Lore and Rodriguez have repeatedly squashed the notion that they would ever move the team out of Minnesota.