Wolves and Lynx games could become a lot hipper with new ownership

Don’t be surprised if more celebrities start cheering for our local teams.

By Neal Justin

June 25, 2025 at 11:00AM
ESPN sports analyst Stephen A. Smith shakes hands with Minnesota Timberwolves co-owner Alex Rodriguez before Game 3 of the Western Conference Finals May 24 between the Minnesota Timberwolves and the Oklahoma City Thunder at Target Center in Minneapolis. (Alex Kormann/The Minnesota Star Tribune)

Minnesota basketball could soon become a magnet for celebrities. All the expected new owners have to do is recruit some of their famous friends.

Alex Rodriguez might have a tough time luring former girlfriends Jennifer Lopez, Cameron Diaz and WWE’s Torrie Wilson, although Kate Hudson might be convinced to stop by next season as research for her current role as an NBA owner in Netflix’s “Running Point.”

His business partner, Marc Lore, might not be a household name, but he’s got an impressive contact list of his own.

Gwyneth Paltrow considers him a mentor. He’s tight with influencer Gary Vaynerchuk. His food tech company, Wonder, ties him to renowned chefs like José Andrés, Marcus Samuelsson and Bobby Flay, who already has attended some Wolves games.

If more recognizable figures follow Flay’s example, game night at Target Center could become the best way in Minnesota to spot famous people.

“It’s going to make a difference for casual fans like my wife,” said Justin Gaard, a producer and on-air personality at KFAN radio, which broadcasts Wolves games. “When Josh Duhamel’s face comes on the big screen, it’s the most exciting part of the game for her, except for something Anthony Edwards might do.”

A-listers might also come our way via other routes. Blue Owl Capital, which is reported to be one of the financial investors, sponsors tennis stars like 2020 Australian Open champ Sofia Kenin and golfer Xander Schauffele, who won both the PGA and Open championships in 2024. It’s not hard to imagine them flying in to lend their support, especially if the local teams continue to make deep runs in the playoffs.

“I think it’s a cool place to be again, in a way it hasn’t been since the ’90s when Kevin Garnett was here,“ Gaard said. ”The crowds are getting a lot of national kudos.“

The fans might respond to the brighter spotlight by upping their fashion sense, and not only because they’re inspired by Rodriguez’s suit collection.

Just knowing you might bump into a TV star or well-known athlete at the concession stand could make you think twice before coming downtown in a ratty sweatshirt you haven’t washed in two months.

“I do think we might see an uptick in fans getting more dressed up for the games,” said Sara Rogers, a wardrobe stylist and trend specialist for the Mall of America. “Some will use it as an opportunity to express themselves and join in on the fun of showing off their style. We’ll most likely still see sports jerseys and jeans, but we’ll see elevated fashion as well.”

Just how much celebrity ownership will help the teams earn national titles is hard to predict, if only because there isn’t a lot of precedent.

Usher, Justin Timberlake, singer Michelle Williams and Will Smith are all attached to major league outlets. But they’re minority stakeholders, which means they probably can’t even weigh in on the flavor of the team’s Gatorade.

In the rare cases when household names are the head honchoes, the results are a mixed bag. The season after NBA superstar Michael Jordan became the majority owner of the Charlotte Hornets (then known as the Bobcats) the team went 7-59; they have not gotten past the first round of the playoffs since 2002.

On the other hand, the Wrexham Association Football Club went from laughing stocks to soccer darlings soon after actors Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney purchased the club in 2020.

Spencer Harrison, an organizational culture expert, said his research indicates that being a celebrity CEO can be a double-edged sword. Your enthusiasm gets magnified — but so do your mistakes.

“It brings more attention from everyone, consumers and competitors,“ said Harrison, who teaches at INSEAD, a global graduate business school. ”And this added attention is both good and bad.”

Part of Wrexham’s success can be credited to their famous owners’ ability, and willingness, to generate fan support by personally working once skeptical fans one pub at a time. They’ve also given townspeople a chance to shine in the TV series, “Welcome to Wrexham.” It’s hard to imagine Jordan doing anything that personable.

Sam Hollis, head of strategy at the British-based FutureBrand company, said these kind of endeavors risk failure if the famous buyers don’t put in the proper time and money.

“Anyone who wishes to follow this model needs to understand that they’re doing more than just lending their star power,” Hollis told CNBC in 2023. “When you become an owner, you also become an investor, and that’s key to success.”

Rodriguez seems to understand that.

“He’s been very visible, at least around the organization and the building,” Gaard said. “He’s taking a lot of selfies. People get into that.”

