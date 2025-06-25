Wolves and Lynx games could become a lot hipper with new ownership

Minnesota basketball could soon become a magnet for celebrities. All the expected new owners have to do is recruit some of their famous friends.
Alex Rodriguez might have a tough time luring former girlfriends Jennifer Lopez, Cameron Diaz and WWE’s Torrie Wilson, although Kate Hudson might be convinced to stop by next season as research for her current role as an NBA owner in Netflix’s “Running Point.”
His business partner, Marc Lore, might not be a household name, but he’s got an impressive contact list of his own.
Gwyneth Paltrow considers him a mentor. He’s tight with influencer Gary Vaynerchuk. His food tech company, Wonder, ties him to renowned chefs like José Andrés, Marcus Samuelsson and Bobby Flay, who already has attended some Wolves games.
If more recognizable figures follow Flay’s example, game night at Target Center could become the best way in Minnesota to spot famous people.
“It’s going to make a difference for casual fans like my wife,” said Justin Gaard, a producer and on-air personality at KFAN radio, which broadcasts Wolves games. “When Josh Duhamel’s face comes on the big screen, it’s the most exciting part of the game for her, except for something Anthony Edwards might do.”
A-listers might also come our way via other routes. Blue Owl Capital, which is reported to be one of the financial investors, sponsors tennis stars like 2020 Australian Open champ Sofia Kenin and golfer Xander Schauffele, who won both the PGA and Open championships in 2024. It’s not hard to imagine them flying in to lend their support, especially if the local teams continue to make deep runs in the playoffs.
“I think it’s a cool place to be again, in a way it hasn’t been since the ’90s when Kevin Garnett was here,“ Gaard said. ”The crowds are getting a lot of national kudos.“