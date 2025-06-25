Real Estate

New Wolves owners want to leave Target Center. Here’s what’s at stake for downtown Minneapolis.

The city-owned Target Center is the second-oldest arena in the NBA. Alex Rodriguez and Marc Lore, new owners of the Timberwolves and Lynx, said they plan to build a new one.

By Katie Galioto

The Minnesota Star Tribune
June 25, 2025 at 4:37PM
Target Center at 35 years old is the NBA's second-oldest arena. Marc Lore and Alex Rodriguez now controlling owners of the Timberwolves and Lynx, expressed their desire for a new arena when then announced plans to purchase the franchises in 2021. (Jeff Wheeler/The Minnesota Star Tribune)

Marc Lore and Alex Rodriguez are clear-eyed that they want to replace Target Center now that they are the new owners of the Minnesota Timberwolves and Lynx.

When and where the new new arena will be built is up in the air, but they said it might not be in downtown Minneapolis, which is anchored by pro sport facilities that have become more important as the office culture has floundered since the pandemic.

“I think you envision it being downtown, but we have to obviously find the right location that can support the vision for this new ... arena we’re looking to build,“ Lore said. ”We want to make sure we don’t have to sacrifice the vision for what this could be. If we can find downtown, that would be great."

The pair has repeatedly said they intend to keep the teams in Minnesota. But in an interview Tuesday, they indicated the search for a location would span beyond downtown Minneapolis — and they’re in no major rush to find the perfect spot.

That vision would have the arena anchoring an entertainment district, and Target Center fails to check several boxes.

At 35 years old, the arena is the NBA’s second-oldest arena, the last to be designed with more seats in the upper bowl than the lower bowl. Its tenure is trumped only by New York’s Madison Square Garden, which has received billions in upgrades over the decades.

Other structural challenges hinder revenue and the fan and player experience, too: The building has among the lowest number of premium seats in the league, and the concourses are narrow with no communal spaces and limited visual connection to the court.

The city of Minneapolis bought the facility in 1995, after the Timberwolves’ original owners owners ran into financial problems and explored a sale that would have moved the team to New Orleans.

The arena received a $145 million overhaul before the 2017-2018 season, with major upgrades to the lobby, concourses and hospitality areas, including the launch of the ground-level Lexus Club offering a luxury experience for 500 fans.

Former team owner Glen Taylor, who also owns the Star Tribune, paid $58 million toward the renovations, and building operator AEG paid almost $6 million. The city contributed $74 million in bonds, which are being paid off by a sales tax. About $49 million of that debt remains outstanding, a city spokesperson said Tuesday.

According to the city’s latest quarterly financial status report, the arena collected $1.6 million in rent from the Timberwolves organization in 2024. It also received $1.4 million from the municipal parking fund and $3.2 million from the city’s downtown assets umbrella fund, which is largely supported by the city’s sales, liquor, lodging, restaurant an entertainment tax collections.

Target Center’s largest expenses last year were $3.6 million for equipment and capital improvements and $1.9 million for building operator AEG.

Lore said they have not discussed the funding specifics but are prepared to finance a new arena privately.

That could be a boon for the project in the current political environment. The Wild, Vikings and Twins all asked for state help to renovate facilities in the most recent legislative session, and none of them got what they wanted.

The owners would face a $50 million penalty for breaking the lease at Target Center before 2035.

Adam Duininck, president and CEO of the Minneapolis Downtown Council, said he’s hopeful a new arena could mimic the economic impact that the construction of Target Field had on the North Loop and U.S. Bank had on the east side of downtown.

“Both of those stadiums have done for their neighborhoods what you would hope this kind of venue would do, with development and growth in retail, residential and commercial activity,” he said.

There would need to be big conversations about what happens to taxpayer-funded Target Center, Duininck said, depending on where a new arena lands.

“There’d be a lot of creativity and public dialogue about that,” he said. “I think we should keep investing in in Target Center, as it is, and then cross that bridge when we get there.”

Includes reporting by Star Tribune staff writer Chris Hines.

Katie Galioto

Reporter

Katie Galioto is a business reporter for the Minnesota Star Tribune covering the Twin Cities’ downtowns.

