New Wolves owners want to leave Target Center. Here’s what’s at stake for downtown Minneapolis.

Marc Lore and Alex Rodriguez are clear-eyed that they want to replace Target Center now that they are the new owners of the Minnesota Timberwolves and Lynx.
When and where the new new arena will be built is up in the air, but they said it might not be in downtown Minneapolis, which is anchored by pro sport facilities that have become more important as the office culture has floundered since the pandemic.
“I think you envision it being downtown, but we have to obviously find the right location that can support the vision for this new ... arena we’re looking to build,“ Lore said. ”We want to make sure we don’t have to sacrifice the vision for what this could be. If we can find downtown, that would be great."
The pair has repeatedly said they intend to keep the teams in Minnesota. But in an interview Tuesday, they indicated the search for a location would span beyond downtown Minneapolis — and they’re in no major rush to find the perfect spot.
That vision would have the arena anchoring an entertainment district, and Target Center fails to check several boxes.
At 35 years old, the arena is the NBA’s second-oldest arena, the last to be designed with more seats in the upper bowl than the lower bowl. Its tenure is trumped only by New York’s Madison Square Garden, which has received billions in upgrades over the decades.
Other structural challenges hinder revenue and the fan and player experience, too: The building has among the lowest number of premium seats in the league, and the concourses are narrow with no communal spaces and limited visual connection to the court.
The city of Minneapolis bought the facility in 1995, after the Timberwolves’ original owners owners ran into financial problems and explored a sale that would have moved the team to New Orleans.