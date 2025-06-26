Timberwolves take French big man Joan Beringer with 17th pick of NBA draft

The Timberwolves decided to bolster their frontcourt depth with their first pick of this year’s NBA draft, selecting forward/center Joan Beringer on Wednesday.
Beringer, at 6-foot-11, most recently played in Slovenia and averaged 5.1 points, 4.7 rebounds for Cedevita Olimpija. He was born in France and will join fellow countryman Rudy Gobert on the Wolves.
Defensive versatility and the ability to guard multiple positions are among his strengths; on offense his game will be a work in progress. He can be a lob threat on pick-and-rolls as he develops the rest of his game. He was a soccer player growing up who claims to have not picked up basketball until four years ago.
The Wolves stood pat at No. 17 after President Tim Connelly moved around the board each of his previous three drafts with the Wolves. But the Wolves still had the No. 31 pick and could use that to make some moves.
Connelly said earlier this month that any pick the Wolves made around that range was likely to come in behind their current crop of young players, including Rob Dillingham, Terrence Shannon Jr., Jaylen Clark, Leonard Miller and Josh Minott.
“If we stay at 17, stay at 31, there’s no expectation they’re going to make an instant impact,” Connelly said. “Because we think we have some young guys in the gym right now that can probably step ahead of them, but the more good players you have, the more good guys you have, the better you are, not just for in-season depth but for flexibility for trades, whatever it may be.”