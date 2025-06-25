Wolves

NBA draft preview: Here are six players the Timberwolves might consider at No. 17

The Wolves could make a move out of their two current positions, as Tim Connelly rarely stands pat on draft night.

By Chris Hine

The Minnesota Star Tribune
June 25, 2025 at 3:43AM
Will Carter Bryant be available at No. 17 if the Timberwolves keep their first-round pick? (Nam Y. Huh/The Associated Press)

After the Timberwolves season ended, President Tim Connelly said if the Wolves could add a rotation player with their two picks at No. 17 and No. 31, “we’d be all over it.”

But he also said that any pick the Wolves make would likely slot in behind the crop of young talent the Wolves have that’s fighting for rotation time, names like Terrence Shannon Jr., Rob Dillingham, Jaylen Clark, Josh Minott and Leonard Miller. Even if no rotation pieces are available, the Wolves still need to make sure they are keeping their roster stacked with young talent in order to maintain flexibility in future trades.

Connelly has also never been one to sit on his hands during draft night and simply pick where the Wolves are slotted entering the night, so you might expect the Wolves to move around the draft board or into regions of the draft in which they aren’t currently.

That’s what happened when they dealt a 2031 unprotected first-round pick and a 2030 protected pick swap to get Rob Dillingham at No. 8 last season. If Connelly likes a player who may go near the top 10, he might try to find a way to trade up and get him.

So to preview the draft, here’s a look at some prospects that could intrigue the Wolves at various levels of the draft sorted by likely to go higher to lower.

Carter Bryant, Arizona, small forward/power forward

Bryant, who spent one year at Arizona, has stats that won’t leap off the page and scream “instant rotation piece.” He averaged 6.5 points per game on 4.8 shot attempts in 19.3 minutes (though he did shoot 37% from three-point range). He’s a potential top-10 pick based off his athleticism to turn into a three-and-D type of player and the word is the Wolves are intrigued by him.

Selecting him would more than likely require a move up the board from No. 17.

Derik Queen, Maryland, center

Derik Queen (Nam Y. Huh/The Associated Press)

Another player who may require a move up the board from No. 17 is Queen, whose offensive game is intriguing, given his strengths in the post and off pick and rolls. His offensive game is ahead of his defense, which is a question mark for scouts who are skeptical of his ability in the paint.

But perhaps the Wolves like his upside on offense and can work with him defensively to capitalize on his size and quickness.

Thomas Sorber, Georgetown, center

Thomas Sorber (Nam Y. Huh/The Associated Press)

With some uncertainty in the frontcourt around the contract statuses of Naz Reid and Julius Randle, the Wolves may want to look for reinforcements there as Rudy Gobert enters his age-33 season.

Sorber is coming off foot surgery so hasn’t been working out, but injuries during the draft process haven’t scared away Connelly previously, as he took Clark months after he tore his Achilles. ESPN has Sorber projected to go to the Wolves.

Rasheer Fleming, Saint Joseph’s, power forward

Rasheer Fleming (Nam Y. Huh/The Associated Press)

Fleming could fit the mold of a player who might be able to contribute from day one, as ESPN reports he is a prospect teams view could contribute immediately. He spent three seasons at Saint Joe’s and shot 39% on 4.5 three-point attempts last season.

He projects as another three-and-D type of player who teams might select somehwere in the 20s.

Walter Clayton Jr., Florida, point guard

Walter Clayton Jr. (Nam Y. Huh/The Associated Press)

If the Wolves are thinking more along the lines of replenishing their supply of guards behind Mike Conley, Clayton could be someone who can contribute right away. He shot almost 39% from three-point range in leading Florida to the national championship. His question marks include his size (6-3 for a combo guard) and defense.

Noah Penda, France, small forward/power forward

Penda’s strengths include his ability to play in transition and his versatility to play multiple positions. ESPN reports that some teams think Penda may spend another year overseas even after being drafted, which could the Wolves save some money on their balance sheets for next season if that’s the case.

Chris Hine

Sports reporter

Chris Hine is the Timberwolves reporter at the Minnesota Star Tribune.

