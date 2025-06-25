NBA draft preview: Here are six players the Timberwolves might consider at No. 17

After the Timberwolves season ended, President Tim Connelly said if the Wolves could add a rotation player with their two picks at No. 17 and No. 31, “we’d be all over it.”
But he also said that any pick the Wolves make would likely slot in behind the crop of young talent the Wolves have that’s fighting for rotation time, names like Terrence Shannon Jr., Rob Dillingham, Jaylen Clark, Josh Minott and Leonard Miller. Even if no rotation pieces are available, the Wolves still need to make sure they are keeping their roster stacked with young talent in order to maintain flexibility in future trades.
Connelly has also never been one to sit on his hands during draft night and simply pick where the Wolves are slotted entering the night, so you might expect the Wolves to move around the draft board or into regions of the draft in which they aren’t currently.
That’s what happened when they dealt a 2031 unprotected first-round pick and a 2030 protected pick swap to get Rob Dillingham at No. 8 last season. If Connelly likes a player who may go near the top 10, he might try to find a way to trade up and get him.
So to preview the draft, here’s a look at some prospects that could intrigue the Wolves at various levels of the draft sorted by likely to go higher to lower.
Carter Bryant, Arizona, small forward/power forward
Bryant, who spent one year at Arizona, has stats that won’t leap off the page and scream “instant rotation piece.” He averaged 6.5 points per game on 4.8 shot attempts in 19.3 minutes (though he did shoot 37% from three-point range). He’s a potential top-10 pick based off his athleticism to turn into a three-and-D type of player and the word is the Wolves are intrigued by him.
Selecting him would more than likely require a move up the board from No. 17.
Derik Queen, Maryland, center
Another player who may require a move up the board from No. 17 is Queen, whose offensive game is intriguing, given his strengths in the post and off pick and rolls. His offensive game is ahead of his defense, which is a question mark for scouts who are skeptical of his ability in the paint.