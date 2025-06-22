With Durant headed to Houston, Wolves turn focus to their own free agents

Even though the Wolves had interest in Durant, they also value the depth that carried them to the Western Conference finals for the second consecutive year. With the Durant negotiations now in the rearview, they can turn their focus to retaining their own free agents, who include Julius Randle, Naz Reid (both of whom have player options) and Nickeil Alexander-Walker, who is an unrestricted free agent. They also have the No. 17 and No. 31 overall picks in the draft, which begins Wednesday.