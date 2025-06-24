New York Knicks will interview Timberwolves assistant Micah Nori for coaching position

Nori has been an assistant with the Nuggets, Pistons, Kings and Raptors before becoming to Minnesota as part of Finch’s staff in 2021. The two previously worked on the same staff in Denver. When Finch ruptured his right patellar tendon in Game 4 in a collision with Wolves guard Mike Conley, Nori took over as the standing coach on the sideline for the team’s next two rounds.