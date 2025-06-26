The Wolves began the most consequential offseason in their history by drafting an 18-year old who has played basketball for four years and likely will spend most of his first year in Iowa.
That makes him a project.
Just a few days earlier, Wolves President of Basketball Operations Tim Connelly stated he would be “all over” a player who could break into their hard-to-crack rotation. This move points toward the 2028-29 season. Beringer is not what the Wolves need now.
I visited the Wolves’ draft headquarters at the Mayo Clinic Center on Wednesday eager to see Connelly work his magic. The man makes blockbuster trades for breakfast, after all. Just three years ago, he joined the Wolves from Denver and announced his arrival with authority, sending five players and five picks for Rudy Gobert, a move that changed compensation for top players ever since.
In his career as an executive, Connelly has been a part of seven three-team trades, three four-team trades and even one deal involving six teams.
In each of his three previous drafts since taking over the Wolves, Connelly made moves that day. Last year, he was able to land Rob Dillingham for two future first-round picks. And he’s part of the near future.
With the Wolves coming off a second consecutive trip to the Western Conference finals, I was ready to see another deal come together. Perhaps a deal to add more scoring? Something to begin the Marc Lore and Alex Rodriguez ownership era with a bang.
Instead, we were scouring YouTube looking for highlights of Joan Beringer, a French center who was a role player for his club team in Slovenia.