RandBall: Add the Celtics’ Derrick White to my Timberwolves wish list

File this under wishful thinking, probably of the fleeting and temporary variety at that, but if the Celtics are really fielding calls on guard Derrick White — as ESPN’s Shams Charania said Tuesday night — the Wolves had better at least be on the phone.
I cannot think of a more perfect potential fit for the Wolves than White. He’s a veteran but isn’t too old (he turns 31 in a week). His contract is reasonable by NBA standards (three more seasons under contract, plus a player option for a fourth, at roughly $30 million a year). He’s a point guard who can also shoot and play defense. He has a championship pedigree and a knack for clutch play.
All of that means, of course, that the Celtics would be 1) crazy to give him up and/or 2) Asking for the world if they are really fielding calls. There is also 3) Don’t make a hasty trade with Boston because you might get fleeced.
This is only intriguing because of how good White would fit and remotely possible because the Celtics seem to be undergoing a massive offseason transformation.
Star Jayson Tatum ruptured his Achilles during the playoffs and will most (and possibly all) of next season. The Celtics just traded Jrue Holiday to Portland and Kristaps Porzingis was also dispatched in a three-team deal intended to shed salary.
With their financial picture in better shape, would Boston really break apart a team that won the NBA title just a year ago and could be primed to compete again as soon as Tatum is healthy?
I don’t know. But I do know this: If White is somehow gettable, he’s exactly the kind of player the Wolves need.
Here are nine more things to know today: