Sports

RandBall: Add the Celtics’ Derrick White to my Timberwolves wish list

Boston has been wheeling and dealing. The Celtics are reportedly fielding more calls on key players. Michael Rand is intrigued, as he writes in Wednesday’s 10 things to know.

Columnist Icon

By Michael Rand

The Minnesota Star Tribune
June 25, 2025 at 7:06PM
Minnesota Timberwolves guard Donte DiVincenzo (0) scrambles for the ball against Boston Celtics guard Derrick White (9) in a game last season. (Jeff Wheeler/The Minnesota Star Tribune)

File this under wishful thinking, probably of the fleeting and temporary variety at that, but if the Celtics are really fielding calls on guard Derrick White — as ESPN’s Shams Charania said Tuesday night — the Wolves had better at least be on the phone.

I cannot think of a more perfect potential fit for the Wolves than White. He’s a veteran but isn’t too old (he turns 31 in a week). His contract is reasonable by NBA standards (three more seasons under contract, plus a player option for a fourth, at roughly $30 million a year). He’s a point guard who can also shoot and play defense. He has a championship pedigree and a knack for clutch play.

All of that means, of course, that the Celtics would be 1) crazy to give him up and/or 2) Asking for the world if they are really fielding calls. There is also 3) Don’t make a hasty trade with Boston because you might get fleeced.

This is only intriguing because of how good White would fit and remotely possible because the Celtics seem to be undergoing a massive offseason transformation.

Star Jayson Tatum ruptured his Achilles during the playoffs and will most (and possibly all) of next season. The Celtics just traded Jrue Holiday to Portland and Kristaps Porzingis was also dispatched in a three-team deal intended to shed salary.

With their financial picture in better shape, would Boston really break apart a team that won the NBA title just a year ago and could be primed to compete again as soon as Tatum is healthy?

I don’t know. But I do know this: If White is somehow gettable, he’s exactly the kind of player the Wolves need.

Here are nine more things to know today:

  • Tatum is one of several standout NBA players to go down with an Achilles injury this season. Is overuse to blame?
    • For more Wolves discussion, listen to Wednesday’s Daily Delivery podcast. Chris Hine and I had plenty to say about the ownership transfer to Marc Lore and Alex Rodriguez as well as thoughts on the draft and free agency.
      • In a joint interview with Hine, Lore and Rodriguez reiterated their plans for the franchise. “Alex and I said this from the beginning, we’re never moving the team,” Lore said.
        • Jhoan Duran has only given up four runs in June. But they have come in four separate outings, all of them one-run Twins losses, including Tuesday’s 6-5 loss to Seattle in which Duran gave up the go-ahead sacrifice fly in the ninth inning.
          • The Mariners hold the final AL Wild Card spot and are now 4.5 games ahead of the Twins. Five teams are between them as well, as Minnesota drifts further and further out of the playoff picture.
            • What can the Twins do to turn things around? Do you still have faith in manager Rocco Baldelli, who reportedly had his 2026 contract option picked up? La Velle E. Neal III and I will talk about that and more on Thursday’s podcast.
              • The Lynx lost for just the second time all season, with injured star Napheesa Collier (back) sitting out a 68-64 loss to the Mystics. Guard Courtney Williams had a game to forget: more turnovers (10) than points (five) and assists (four) combined.
                • Shaq Griffin, who played corner for the Vikings last season, is headed back to Seattle on a one-year deal.
                  • Shout out to Amaya Battle of the Gophers women’s basketball team and the Vikings’ C.J. Ham. They were terrific interview subjects joining me on stage Tuesday night at the Star Tribune’s All-Minnesota Sports Awards.
                    about the writer

                    about the writer

                    Michael Rand

                    Columnist / Reporter

                    Michael Rand is the Minnesota Star Tribune's Digital Sports Senior Writer and host/creator of the Daily Delivery podcast. In 25 years covering Minnesota sports at the Minnesota Star Tribune, he has seen just about everything (except, of course, a Vikings Super Bowl).

                    See Moreicon

                    More from Sports

                    See More

                    Sports

                    RandBall: Add the Celtics’ Derrick White to my Timberwolves wish list

                    Staff headshot
                    Michael Rand
                    card image

                    Boston has been wheeling and dealing. The Celtics are reportedly fielding more calls on key players. Michael Rand is intrigued, as he writes in Wednesday’s 10 things to know.

                    Gophers

                    Gophers women’s basketball slated for November tournament in the Bahamas

                    card image

                    Wolves

                    Submit your questions about the Timberwolves and Lynx sale to be answered by our reporter

                    card image