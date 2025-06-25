High Schools

The winners: All-Minnesota Sports Awards athletes, coaches, teams of the year

Awarded by the Minnesota Star Tribune, the honors recognize outstanding accomplishments from the 2024-2025 high school sports season.

By Ron Haggstrom,

Jim Paulsen,

Cassidy Hettesheimer and

Nick Williams

The Minnesota Star Tribune
June 25, 2025 at 3:30PM
When Dodge County defeated Warroad in overtime during the Class 1A girls hockey state championship game in February at Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul, it became the first girls hockey team south of the Twin Cities metro to win a state championship. That feat led to the Wildcats being named the Girls Team of the Year at the Star Tribune's All-Minnesota Sports Awards. (Aaron Lavinsky/The Minnesota Star Tribune)

The list of the 2025 All-Minnesota Sports Awards recipients is inclusive of athletes, coaches and programs representing the metro and greater Minnesota.

Here are the winners:

Female Athlete of the Year

Maddyn Greenway, Providence Academy

Female Athlete of the Year Maddyn Greenway, left, and Star Tribune Director of High School Sports Chris Carr at the Star Tribune's All-Minnesota Sports Awards event at the Viking Lakes turf plaza in Eagan, Minn., on Tuesday. (Carlos Gonzalez/The Minnesota Star Tribune)

Greenway ended the 2024-25 school year with three state championships in three different sports while setting records along the way.

In the fall, Greenway scored 42 goals to lead Providence Academy to the Class 1A girls soccer state championship. In the winter, she led Providence Academy to its fourth consecutive Class 2A girls basketball state championship while averaging more than 32 points per game. Her 373 points in 12 state tournament games is also a state record.

In June, Greenway added to her banner year with a new Class 2A record in the 300-meter hurdles (42.57 seconds) and the season’s top time in Minnesota to win her second track and field individual state title.

The 2025 Star Tribune All-Minnesota Girls Basketball Player of the Year, she’s committed to Kentucky for college basketball. Greenway was also named to the All-Minnesota girls soccer team.

“I didn’t want to be just a one-sport athlete,” Greenway said during the season. “Playing other sports and having different teammates has helped me in so many ways, whether it be passing lanes, running or endurance. I’m always looking for ways to get better.”

Male Athlete of the Year

Chase Thompson, Alexandria

Alexandria's Chase Thompson (3) and Gavin Roderick (35) celebrate their win over Mankato East as time expires in the second half the Class 3A boys basketball state championship game on March 22 at Williams Arena in Minneapolis. (Anthony Souffle/The Minnesota Star Tribune)

Thompson learned at a young age how to excel on the big stage. It paid off.

He capped a stellar career by leading the Cardinals to two state championship games. The 6-8 Thompson was the quarterback on the Class 5A Prep Bowl runner-up football team before leading the boys basketball team to its first state championship in program history.

He was named the Minnesota Gatorade Player of the Year in football, Mr. Basketball and the 2025 Star Tribune All-Minnesota Boys Basketball Player of the Year.

“I believe Chase is the most complete player in Minnesota,” Alexandria boys basketball coach Forrest Witt said.

It wasn’t easy. The Cardinals lost in the semifinals of the boys basketball state tournament each of the previous two seasons. They wound up fourth on both occasions.

“Failure, failure, failure, success,” Thompson said after hoisting the state championship trophy and giving it a kiss. “We left our mark on the program.”

Girls Sport Coach of the Year

Becca Holland, West Central Area girls basketball

Holland guided West Central Area to the school’s first state title in any sport when the team defeated MACCRAY 58-41 to claim the Class 1A girls basketball championship in March.

West Central Area entered the state tournament as the No. 4 seed. The Knights upset Goodhue, the defending state champion and the No. 1 seed, in the semifinals to advance to the state championship, the program’s first title game.

West Central Area girls basketball coach Becca Holland accepts the Girls Sport Coach of the Year award at the Star Tribune's All-Minnesota Sports Awards event at the Viking Lakes turf plaza in Eagan, Minn., on Tuesday. (Carlos Gonzalez/The Minnesota Star Tribune)

Boys Sport Coach of the Year

Jon Ammerman, Moorhead boys hockey

Before this season, Moorhead’s boys hockey program had lost all eight state championship games it had played in, a streak that started in 1992 and continued through 2017.

Under Ammerman‘s guidance, the Spuds won their first title in March with a 7-6 victory in the Class 2A championship game against Stillwater.

Moorhead entered the state tournament as the No. 1 seed. They ended the season with only two losses.

Moorhead boys hockey coach Jon Ammerman accepts the Boys Sport Coach of the Year award at the Star Tribune's All-Minnesota Sports Awards event at the Viking Lakes turf plaza in Eagan, Minn., on Tuesday. (Carlos Gonzalez/The Minnesota Star Tribune)

Girls Team of the Year

Dodge County girls hockey

Dodge County girls hockey players accept the Girls Team of the Year award at the Star Tribune's All-Minnesota Sports Awards event at the Viking Lakes turf plaza in Eagan, Minn., on Tuesday. (Carlos Gonzalez/The Minnesota Star Tribune)

When Dodge County won this winter’s Class 1A girls hockey championship — 4-3, over three-time defending champ Warroad — the Wildcats made history, and not just because it was the program’s first state title.

They were the first girls hockey team south of the Twin Cities metro to win a state championship.

“It’s huge. I think it puts us on the map, right?” head coach Jeremy Gunderson said. “We still kind of play the old-school way of hockey, back check, forecheck, run all of our players.”

After Dodge County senior goaltender Ida Huber made an impressive 33 saves, junior Zoe Heimer scored the overtime winner as the Wildcats avenged last year’s championship loss to the Warriors. Heimer tucked in a rebound through a crowded crease and gestured for a successful video review when the goal originally went uncalled.

Boys Team of the Year

East Grand Forks boys hockey

East Grand Forks defenseman Cole Bies (2) celebrates with his teammates after defeating St. Cloud Cathedral 2-1 in overtime to capture the Class 1A boys hockey championship at Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul on March 8. (Alex Kormann/The Minnesota Star Tribune)

In March, East Grand Forks defeated St. Cloud Cathedral for the Class 1A boys hockey state championship. The fourth-seeded Green Wave won 2-1 in overtime.

The championship marked the team’s third state title and its first since it won back-to-back titles in 2014 and 2015. East Grand Forks became the first No. 4 seed to win the Class 1A championship since Mahtomedi in 2020. They ended the regular season with a record of 10-13-2 but intentionally played a tough schedule to prepare for a state title run.

In the state tournament, the Green Wave won the title behind a pair of upset wins: over top-seed Hibbing/Chisholm in the semifinals after being down 5-2 in the game, and then knocking off the No. 2-seed Crusaders.

East Grand Forks boys hockey coach Tyler Palmiscno accepts the Boys Team of the Year award at the Star Tribune's All-Minnesota Sports Awards event at the Viking Lakes turf plaza in Eagan, Minn., on Tuesday. (Carlos Gonzalez/The Minnesota Star Tribune)

Play of the Year

Lindsey Lorenson’s triple OT game winner for Warroad

With Warroad’s dreams of a girls hockey state championship four-peat on the line, No. 2-seeded Orono pushed the No. 3 Warriors to the brink, the teams tied 1-1 through nearly three hours of play.

The Class 1A girls hockey semifinal stretched into 80 seconds of a third overtime before freshman Lindsey Lorenson scored the long-awaited game winner.

Facing two Spartan defenders by herself, Lorenson carried the puck into Warroad’s offensive zone. She deked around one Spartan to set herself up at the edge of the right faceoff circle, where she lifted a sharp shot into the upper right-hand corner of Orono’s net.

Warroad freshman hockey player Lindsey Lorenson, who scored the game winner in triple overtime in the Class 1A girls hockey semifinals, accepts the Play of the Year award at the Star Tribune's All-Minnesota Sports Awards event at the Viking Lakes turf plaza in Eagan, Minn., on Tuesday. (Carlos Gonzalez/The Minnesota Star Tribune)

“It wasn’t much,” Lorenson said, understatedly describing her sixth goal of the season. “I tried to skate the puck, and then I just threw it on net and it went in.”

about the writers

Ron Haggstrom

Prep Sports Reporter

Jim Paulsen

Reporter

Jim Paulsen is a high school sports reporter for the Star Tribune. 

Cassidy Hettesheimer

Sports reporter

Cassidy Hettesheimer is a high school sports reporter at the Minnesota Star Tribune.

Nick Williams

Prep Sports Team Leader

Nick Williams is the High School Sports Team Leader at the Minnesota Star Tribune. He joined the Star Tribune as a business reporter in 2021. Prior to his eight years as a business reporter in Minnesota and Wisconsin, he was a sportswriter for 12 years in Florida and New York.

