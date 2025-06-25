The winners: All-Minnesota Sports Awards athletes, coaches, teams of the year

The list of the 2025 All-Minnesota Sports Awards recipients is inclusive of athletes, coaches and programs representing the metro and greater Minnesota.
Here are the winners:
Female Athlete of the Year
Maddyn Greenway, Providence Academy
Greenway ended the 2024-25 school year with three state championships in three different sports while setting records along the way.
In the fall, Greenway scored 42 goals to lead Providence Academy to the Class 1A girls soccer state championship. In the winter, she led Providence Academy to its fourth consecutive Class 2A girls basketball state championship while averaging more than 32 points per game. Her 373 points in 12 state tournament games is also a state record.
In June, Greenway added to her banner year with a new Class 2A record in the 300-meter hurdles (42.57 seconds) and the season’s top time in Minnesota to win her second track and field individual state title.
The 2025 Star Tribune All-Minnesota Girls Basketball Player of the Year, she’s committed to Kentucky for college basketball. Greenway was also named to the All-Minnesota girls soccer team.
“I didn’t want to be just a one-sport athlete,” Greenway said during the season. “Playing other sports and having different teammates has helped me in so many ways, whether it be passing lanes, running or endurance. I’m always looking for ways to get better.”