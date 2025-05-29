Wolves

Timberwolves Naz Reid, Julius Randle and Nickeil Alexander-Walker could be free agents

Three key members of the team’s rotation talked about their futures after the team was eliminated from the NBA playoffs.

By Chris Hine

The Minnesota Star Tribune
May 29, 2025 at 10:54PM
Wolves fans at Target Center celebrated Nickeil Alexander-Walker's three-pointer on Monday against the Thunder. (Carlos Gonzalez/The Minnesota Star Tribune)

Throughout the season, the Timberwolves often mentioned that they had eight starters on their team, with coach Chris Finch relying on that top eight as his playoff rotation most nights.

As the Wolves head into the offseason, three of those eight have uncertain contract statuses. Nickeil Alexander-Walker is an unrestricted free agent, while Julius Randle and Naz Reid both have player options that can make them free agents should they choose to opt out.

Reid agreed his plan was to decline his $15 million player option when asked if he expected to opt out and look for a long-term deal in Minnesota or elsewhere.

“For sure. I think the work has been put in,” Reid said Thursday. “Obviously, I’ve got a long way to go with being only 25, but for sure. I think that’s what the future looks like for me.”

Reid signed a two-year deal with a player option for a third year two summers ago, and since then his role has only grown with the Wolves. He won NBA Sixth Man of the Year a season ago, and averaged a career-high 14.2 points per game this season while averaging 27.5 minutes per game off the bench.

Reid said he views himself as a starter in the NBA, but he would be open to returning to the Wolves in the sixth man role if the team ends up with Rudy Gobert (who signed a new three-year extension in October) and Randle back in the frontcourt.

“I’m not completely ruling that out. It will be a lot to think about around that, for sure,” Reid said. “... If you want to be in a winning position, sometimes you might have to sacrifice. So I definitely view myself as a starter, but things happen, things change. You never know what’s ahead of you until you talk about it and until you go through it.”

Randle, who was in the third season of a four-year, $117,089,280 contract, said he hasn’t given much thought yet to whether he will opt out of the final season.

Through the end of the season, when Randle helped spark a 17-4 finish headed into the playoffs, he said he was happy living in Minnesota and happy playing under Finch. He reiterated that Thursday.

“I will say that I love it here, and this is the most meaningful basketball that I’ve played in my career,” Randle said. “From how the organization has made me feel, from just my teammates and playing with Ant [Anthony Edwards] as our leader, I love it.

“There’s a lot to be excited about. I haven’t even really thought about it, but I will say having the ability to compete for a championship is everything that I ask for at this point in my career. So we’ll see.”

Alexander-Walker, finishing a two-year, $9 million deal, is set to make the first significant payday of his career after he remodeled himself in Minnesota as a reliable three-and-D player over the past two seasons.

He’s trying not to think too much about his impending free agency.

“It’s the elephant in the room,” he said. “I haven’t given it thought at all. Still trying to process this year. I get the chance to be a full-time dad now, at least for a week before things get crazy and you’ve got to back into this world.”

When the Wolves traded for Alexander-Walker in February 2023, they didn’t know if he’d be part of the rotation then, let alone around for the long term. But he became essential to the Wolves the last two seasons while playing 82 games in each.

“All the people around me, now that the season is over, taking the time to give love and spread it to my circle and be with them is going to help me for that decision,” Alexander-Walker said. “I can go into it with a clear mind and peace of mind. And have a sit down with my agents and figure out what’s best.”

Alexander-Walker averaged 9.4 points while playing 25.3 minutes per game. Those around Alexander-Walker have always believed he has more skills to show, but like Randle, there’s an affection for Minnesota that may keep Alexander-Walker around if other factors, like the money and playing time, line up enough.

“I’ll never burn a bridge. For me to have this opportunity, and I love Minnesota, and what the fans have meant to me, what the team has meant to me,” Alexander-Walker said. “This is the only place I’ve had a real opportunity to play and be the best version of myself. … There’s no way that I’m going to go into the offseason and X-out Minnesota. That’d be crazy.”

