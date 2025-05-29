Timberwolves Naz Reid, Julius Randle and Nickeil Alexander-Walker could be free agents

Throughout the season, the Timberwolves often mentioned that they had eight starters on their team, with coach Chris Finch relying on that top eight as his playoff rotation most nights.
As the Wolves head into the offseason, three of those eight have uncertain contract statuses. Nickeil Alexander-Walker is an unrestricted free agent, while Julius Randle and Naz Reid both have player options that can make them free agents should they choose to opt out.
Reid agreed his plan was to decline his $15 million player option when asked if he expected to opt out and look for a long-term deal in Minnesota or elsewhere.
“For sure. I think the work has been put in,” Reid said Thursday. “Obviously, I’ve got a long way to go with being only 25, but for sure. I think that’s what the future looks like for me.”
Reid signed a two-year deal with a player option for a third year two summers ago, and since then his role has only grown with the Wolves. He won NBA Sixth Man of the Year a season ago, and averaged a career-high 14.2 points per game this season while averaging 27.5 minutes per game off the bench.
Reid said he views himself as a starter in the NBA, but he would be open to returning to the Wolves in the sixth man role if the team ends up with Rudy Gobert (who signed a new three-year extension in October) and Randle back in the frontcourt.
“I’m not completely ruling that out. It will be a lot to think about around that, for sure,” Reid said. “... If you want to be in a winning position, sometimes you might have to sacrifice. So I definitely view myself as a starter, but things happen, things change. You never know what’s ahead of you until you talk about it and until you go through it.”
Randle, who was in the third season of a four-year, $117,089,280 contract, said he hasn’t given much thought yet to whether he will opt out of the final season.