In the ensemble-cast serial-drama the Timberwolves are staging, there are dozens of story arcs and supporting actors, but there is only one star.
Anthony Edwards has built one of the most impressive resumes of any 23-year-old in NBA history.
He also has gaps in his game and maturity that he needs to fill if he’s going to become a top-three player and lead the Timberwolves to a title.
He’s been compared to a young Michael Jordan. To be more like that Mike, he’ll need to start acting and playing more like little Mike.
Mike Conley.
On Thursday morning, seven of the Wolves’ eight rotation players and coach Chris Finch ignored their lack of sleep and met with the media at the team facility in Minneapolis.
Conley went first, because he’s that kind of leader. He wouldn’t ask anyone else to do what needs to be done.
Edwards was the only rotation player who didn’t speak, because, for all of the maturity he displays in terms of work ethic and coachability, he remains immature when it comes to being a true franchise player.