Timberwolves takeaways: Season ends with lopsided loss to Thunder in Western Conference finals

OKLAHOMA CITY – When the Timberwolves are ready for their season to be over, they certainly don’t hide it.
Last season in the NBA Western Conference finals they trailed by as much as 36 before they lost to the Mavericks at home in Game 5.
This season, it got worse. The Oklahoma City Thunder led by 37 points going into the third quarter, and rolled to a 124-94 victory in Game 5 Wednesday night, winning the Western Conference finals series 4-1.
The Wolves were never in it at Paycom Center, as the Thunder rolled over them one last time on their home floor. The Wolves didn’t look like they had any interest in being on the floor after losing a close one in Game 4 that would have evened the series.
Instead, this series was defined by their fragility on the road, how the Thunder wore them down with their top-rated defense and made them look out of sorts.
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander was the series MVP and poured in 34 points Wednesday. Chet Holmgren added 22 and Jalen Williams 19 before the Thunder cleared their bench early in the fourth quarter.
Julius Randle had 24 and Anthony Edwards 19 for the Wolves, who shot 41.2% from the floor to OKC’s 52.3%. Randle had eight points and four turnovers, though, in a first half as things unraveled quickly.
Oklahoma City advances to the NBA Finals while the Wolves head home with a number of questions looming in the offseason for potential free agents Randle, Naz Reid and Nickeil Alexander-Walker.