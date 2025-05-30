A-Rod, you are no longer on deck.
Marc Lore, we wonder: What type of owner are you going to be?
You are going to be leaders of the Timberwolves heading into next season. Before you guys request support to build the Telosa Center, or whatever the new arena you want is going to be named, there’s the matter of augmenting a roster that suddenly looks incapable of getting to the NBA finals.
That’s because the Oklahoma City Thunder completed a comprehensive beatdown of your team in the Western Conference finals. They took the series 4-1, with three victories that were blowouts. And the other loss to Oklahoma City was statistically impossible to occur, but did.
The Thunder are young, with upside and have potentially 15 first-round picks through 2031. They are going to be a problem.
When Lore and Alex Rodriguez were introduced as future owners in 2021 — and the layaway plan to slowly transfer ownership to them was announced — I asked Rodriguez about their plans.
“We want to do everything first class,” A-Rod replied.
A first-class operation sounds nice. And Target Center is the second-oldest building in the NBA, behind Madison Square Garden. That needs to be addressed, and I get that.