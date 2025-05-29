OKLAHOMA CITY – With the crowd at Paycom Center cheering and songs like Queen’s “Don’t Stop Me Now” blaring outside a dimly lit hallway near their locker room, the Timberwolves made their way in single file off the floor Wednesday night.
Their season had just ended with a thud in a 124-94 scalding from the Oklahoma City Thunder.
As they did against Dallas last season, the Wolves made it to the Western Conference finals, only to lose in spectacular crash-out fashion in the fifth game.
First in Wednesday’s procession, wearing black, was coach Chris Finch, who gave a quick greeting to front office assistant Dell Demps and headed to the coaches’ locker room.
“We were beat by the better team,” Finch said later. “So you fight, you fight, you fight, but they played better, they’re better.
“I’m not one of these guys that takes losses into the summer with me. We’ll learn and we’ll regroup, but the better team won this series, and I’m proud of our guys and our organization for getting here.”
Assistant coaches followed Finch down the hallway before players processed out.
There were a lot of hanging heads or hidden faces.