There’s a selfless quality about Conley that has made him one of the most popular teammates in the NBA. He rarely makes the game about him, which is why when he spoke to the team last season, it resonated so much. Teammates knew how badly Conley wanted it. This postseason, he didn’t have to address the team. Players just naturally want to win for him, especially after the difficult season he had. He didn’t let players in on how much he was struggling, because he had to set a positive tone for the group.