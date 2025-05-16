During the Timberwolves’ postseason run a year ago, Mike Conley made a request of his teammates: Win for him.
Conley, 37, had reached the conference finals only one previous time in his career, and he knew how precious and rare that kind of run could be.
Anthony Edwards, 23, is at the other end of his career spectrum, with over a decade’s worth of playoff runs in his future. After the Wolves lost to the Mavericks last season, Edwards promised his team, and Conley specifically, “We’ll be back.”
Even though Conley knows from experience how hard it can be to return to this stage, there was something about the conviction and belief Edwards showed that made Conley believe him.
“What you learn about him, he believes everything he says, no matter what it is,” Conley said. “And at that moment last year, I believed him, I believed that we’d have another opportunity together and this wasn’t the end of the road.”
It wasn’t, and now the Wolves are back in the Western Conference finals for the second consecutive season and the third time in franchise history, and Conley’s there for the third time in his career. Conley inspires the kind of reverence and adoration from his teammates that’s rare for players to express, even when they like each other. As Rudy Gobert said in his news conference after Game 5 against the Warriors, “I love him.”
“More than anything, I just want to win for him,” said Gobert, who was also teammates with Conley in Utah. “I just know how much he cares about winning.”
Conley famously has never received a technical foul in the NBA, and he’s always the same mild-mannered person in front of cameras and recorders. But that isn’t because he lacks a competitive fire. Quite the opposite. A seething competitiveness exists in Conley; he just doesn’t let it burst out on the floor.