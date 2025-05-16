The punch lines don’t land anymore. Slapstick has been replaced by seriousness.
The Timberwolves were always an easy target for derision because they invited it upon themselves. They put the fun in dysfunction, the oof in goofy.
That was then. This is now. Same team, same name, same arena but totally different organization.
The Wolves have become a well-run, professional operation deserving of all the respect that has been accumulated since reaching adulthood.
Back-to-back trips to the Western Conference finals changes everything that we’ve ever known about the organization. It still feels so abrupt. Being on this side of the fence, a change of scenery that brings not just good vibes, but increased expectations that stem from being successful.
The goal is sustainable success. Make it repeatable. The Wolves are positioned to achieve that mission because their organizational spine is properly aligned.
They feature one of the NBA’s best roster architects, one of the best head coaches and one of the best superstars. Tim Connelly, Chris Finch and Anthony Edwards are excellent at their individual jobs and, when combined as a triumvirate, they serve as a spine that supports a winning operation.
Connelly is fearlessly aggressive as president of basketball operations. He assembled a championship roster in Denver and is working to do something similar in Minneapolis.