Timberwolves coach Chris Finch respects what the Golden State Warriors accomplished with their four NBA titles in eight years, but he knows the team the Wolves eliminated wasn’t that team.
The Wolves closing out the Warriors with Wednesday’s 121-110 win in Game 5 might have put a stamp on the end of an era, but it was hard to say for sure with Steph Curry’s injury a major factor.
“They’re no longer in their dynastic phase, I would say,” Finch said. “But the era of Golden State basketball is still rolling on. They’re very, very relevant.”
Finch’s team didn’t give the Warriors a chance to prove his point in this series. The Wolves dominated the Western Conference semifinals with four straight wins after losing Game 1.
Curry’s absence after a hamstring injury in the opening game seemed to ruin any realistic hopes his team had at a deep playoff run, but the Warriors still felt like they had a shot.
Curry was a possibility to return if they could win Wednesday and force Game 6, which would’ve been played Sunday, a few days of rest later.
“You want to be as good of a team as you can be, but you always say you need a little luck,” Draymond Green said. “We definitely miss Steph. That goes without saying, but I’m not going to come up here and harp on Steph not being here and make like [the Wolves’] win is less than what it is.”
Steve Kerr took pride in coaching arguably the No. 1 defensive team in the NBA since the trade to get Jimmy Butler in February, but the Warriors allowed Minnesota to shoot 63% from the field Wednesday.