At times, they were sloppy on the boards.
At times, they were very sloppy taking care of the ball.
And at times, when they did everything right, they simply were bad shots.
The one thing the Wolves weren’t for most of Wednesday was selfish. And they are on their way to their second consecutive Western Conference finals because of it.
Anthony Edwards established a ball-sharing mentality from the opening tip, and the Wolves rode that mentality to a 121-110 victory over Golden State as Target Center celebrated a 4-1 series win with cheers of “Wolves in five!”
Yes, it was a delayed sweep after the Wolves stumbled in Game 1. And some of the stuff that went on Wednesday — namely the 20 turnovers — could cost them in the next round if it flares up again.
The key is that they are on to the next round.
The healthier team with the deeper roster prevailed in this second-round series against a franchise that has been to conference semifinals nine of the past 10 times it has been to the playoffs. The Warriors aren’t the same behemoth they were while winning four championships. And the greatest shooter in the history of the game, Steph Curry, hasn’t played since the second half of Game 2.