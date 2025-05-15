The statistic is revealing, and stunning.
Since Julius Randle returned from injury on March 2, the Timberwolves are 25-6, including the playoffs.
What’s easy to forget is that Randle had a friend and ally sitting next to him as he recovered and recalibrated.
He and his fellow former Knick, Donte DiVincenzo, spent most of February together on the injured list. They took that time to analyze the way the Wolves who had reached the previous Western Conference finals played together.
Randle stopped dribbling until the shot clock was exhausted. DiVincenzo didn’t change his game in such an obvious way, but he recognized how and when to best feed the ball to certain teammates.
Wednesday night, DiVincenzo passed the ball and his latest test, turning in one of his best and most important performances as a Timberwolf during a series-closing, 121-110 victory over Golden State in Game 5 of the conference semifinals.
DiVincenzo had six assists, his largest total in a playoff game this spring. His line: 13 points on 5-for-7 shooting, two rebounds, six assists and four steals in 26 minutes. His first four assists, and five of the six, went to Wolves center Rudy Gobert.
Getting the ball to Gobert where he can score is one of the most important and difficult tasks facing any Wolves ballhandler. Gobert is 7-1 and rarely catches the ball cleanly if it doesn’t hit him in both hands.