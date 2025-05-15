After the Timberwolves defeated the Warriors 121-110 Wednesday to advance to the Western Conference finals, the locker room was a much different scene than it was a year ago in Denver, when the Wolves advanced past the second round in a seven-game slugfest.
Media was everywhere in the locker room that night in Denver, as were ice packs on the shoulders and knees of multiple Wolves players. Those that didn’t need the ice had buckets of water to soak their feet as the Wolves celebrated what was perhaps the greatest win in franchise history. The Wolves were elated, but they were also worn down, a fact that became evident as they lost in the Western Conference finals to the Mavericks in five games.
Contrast that with Wednesday night, which felt more like a regular-season victory than one of the most momentous nights in franchise history as the Wolves advanced to the conference finals for just the third time.
There wasn’t evidence of an extended celebration. Nobody lingered in the locker room. Players got their postgame work and treatment in, and they got out of there in a relatively short time. There wasn’t much savoring of the moment. After getting this far a season ago, there was a sense the Wolves know they can’t be satisfied again with just making it this far.
“It feels good, but there’s really nothing to celebrate yet,” Jaden McDaniels said.
Said Anthony Edwards: “There is no satisfaction. We just got here. We haven’t did anything yet.”
Then Rudy Gobert followed Edwards’ words.
“It feels good to get to that step, but the stomach is not full. Not at all,” Gobert said. “It’s just one step.”