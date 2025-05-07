Wolves

Golden State Warriors star Stephen Curry likely to miss large part of NBA playoff series against Timberwolves

The team will provide an update this afternoon, but ESPN is reporting Curry will be sidelined for at least a week after an injury in Game 1 on Tuesday.

By Jerry Zgoda

The Minnesota Star Tribune
May 7, 2025 at 5:30PM
Stephen Curry of the Warriors gave a thumbs-up after making a three-pointer against the Wolves on Tuesday night at Target Center. (Abbie Parr/The Associated Press)

Warriors guard Stephen Curry, a four-time NBA champion and two-time league MVP, left Tuesday night’s victory over the Timberwolves because of a hamstring strain.

Curry is not expected to be available for at least the next three games of the best-of-seven series, which Golden State leads 1-0.

Warriors coach Steve Kerr is scheduled to meet with the media at 2:30 this afternoon for an official update. But ESPN reported Curry will miss at least a week because of a Grade 1 left hamstring strain.

Game 2 is Thursday night at Target Center, with Games 3 and 4 on Saturday and Monday in San Francisco.

Curry scored 13 points before leaving Tuesday’s 99-88 victory in the second quarter Thursday.

“We know we need all hands on deck if [Curry] isn’t ready to go,” Warriors All-Star Jimmy Butler said after Game 1.

At his postgame news conference Kerr said he was game-planning as if Curry wouldn’t be available for Game 2.

“The ball just needs to move a lot more and find the open guy,” Butler said. “But I guess it’s going to be my job to draw a little bit more attention. Probably not as much as Steph does draw, but I have to find a way to score and get everyone else involved.”

Jerry Zgoda

Reporter

Jerry Zgoda covers Minnesota United FC and Major League Soccer for the Minnesota Star Tribune.

