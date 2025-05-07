Warriors guard Stephen Curry, a four-time NBA champion and two-time league MVP, left Tuesday night’s victory over the Timberwolves because of a hamstring strain.
Curry is not expected to be available for at least the next three games of the best-of-seven series, which Golden State leads 1-0.
Warriors coach Steve Kerr is scheduled to meet with the media at 2:30 this afternoon for an official update. But ESPN reported Curry will miss at least a week because of a Grade 1 left hamstring strain.
Game 2 is Thursday night at Target Center, with Games 3 and 4 on Saturday and Monday in San Francisco.
Curry scored 13 points before leaving Tuesday’s 99-88 victory in the second quarter Thursday.
“We know we need all hands on deck if [Curry] isn’t ready to go,” Warriors All-Star Jimmy Butler said after Game 1.
At his postgame news conference Kerr said he was game-planning as if Curry wouldn’t be available for Game 2.
“The ball just needs to move a lot more and find the open guy,” Butler said. “But I guess it’s going to be my job to draw a little bit more attention. Probably not as much as Steph does draw, but I have to find a way to score and get everyone else involved.”