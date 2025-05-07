Scoggins: Warriors didn't miss a beat without Stephen Curry

Steph Curry walked gingerly off the court during a timeout and went straight to the locker room a few minutes into the second quarter. The Golden State Warriors led the Timberwolves by 10 points at that moment in Game 1.
The final margin of victory Tuesday night at Target Center was 11 points, meaning the Warriors outscored the Wolves by one point without their superstar available the rest of the game.
That should serve as a lesson for what lies ahead in the Western Conference semifinals.
It’s unclear if a hamstring strain will sideline Curry for one game, multiple games or the rest of the series, but it would be foolish to suggest the Warriors are automatically doomed in his absence.
No Curry makes the task easier, but not easy. There’s a distinct difference in those two realities.
As was revealed bluntly in a 99-88 win on Tuesday, the Warriors won’t crater knowing they might be without Curry’s majestic shooting, offensive creativity and gravitational effect on defenses.
The Wolves best steel themselves for a back-alley brawl.
Even if Curry watches from the bench in street clothes, the Warriors are still full of basketball guile and toughness. They’ve owned the NBA’s best defense since acquiring Jimmy Butler in a trade. They dive on the floor for 50-50 balls. They grabbed more offensive rebounds than the Wolves in Game 1 despite a massive disparity in size. Their constant movement on offense demands attentive focus and communication. And Steve Kerr provides coaching excellence.