Timberwolves coach Chris Finch mentioned before the team’s game against the Atlanta Hawks on Monday night that he and the coaching staff were taking a positive approach in light of the Wolves’ recent funk. He said they were trying to remind the players how good of a team they can be.
For a night, at least, the Wolves were able to channel that energy as they took care of a shorthanded Hawks team in a 138-116 victory before an announced crowd of 17,243 at Target Center.
“Sometimes, it feels like you’re really far away from where you want to be, but you’re actually not,” Finch said. “You just got to remind yourself.”
It was a needed victory for the Wolves after they dropped three of their past four, the last two in ugly fashion in a come-from-ahead loss to the New Orleans Pelicans and a blowout at the hands of the L.A. Clippers.
The win marked a nice bounce back for the Wolves on offense. They shot 60% from the field and had 36 assists.
Julius Randle was the best version of himself on that end with 18 points, 12 rebounds and 10 assists.
The Wolves are a different team when Randle is hunting for triple-doubles. Anthony Edwards had 30 points, six assists and six rebounds while new acquisition Ayo Dosunmu scored 21 points off the bench.
The Wolves had seven players in double-figures scoring and 25 fast-break points.