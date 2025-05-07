Wolves

Timberwolves overtime: Key moments as the Wolves are upset in Game 1 by the Warriors 99-88

Golden State lost guard Stephen Curry in the second quarter but managed to roll to a big lead and hold on to win Game 1 of the Western Conference playoff series.

By Jerry Zgoda

The Minnesota Star Tribune
May 7, 2025 at 4:32AM
Golden State forward Draymond Green shoots over the arm of Timberwolves center Naz Reid in the second quarter Tuesday at Target Center. (Jeff Wheeler/The Minnesota Star Tribune)

Warriors cook without Curry in Game 1

Golden State set opponent playoff scoring records, led by as many as 23 points and won Game 1 of their lopsided Western Conference semifinal, beating the Timberwolves 99-88 at Target Center.

And they did it on Tuesday just 48 hours after their Game 7 upset victory in Houston — and much of it without superstar Stephen Curry.

Curry had already scored 13 points in 13 minutes after he left the game late in the second half with what the team called a strained left hamstring and was done for the night.

Strained hamstring, a tricky thing in a seven-game playoff series.

Curry was 5-for-9 from the field and 3-for-6 on threes and the Warriors led by as many as 14 points when he left the game. Gary Payton II started the second half for him with Golden State leading the Wolves 44-31after they had outscored the home team 26-11 in the second quarter.

Payton immediately made a three-pointer to start the third quarter, extending their lead to 16 points on their way to as many as 23. He forced a jump ball soon thereafter, too.

Scant for Ant

With Curry out, Wolves star Anthony Edwards went 9-for-22 — and just 1-for-5 threes — in 42 minutes after he went 0-for-11 in the clinching first-round Game 5 at the L.A. Lakers. He tried to get the Wolves back in contention in the fourth quarter with repeated drives to the basket, but couldn’t only get the Wolves any closer than single digits briefly in the final six minutes.

Where’s the noise?

COVID-19 silenced playoff crowds when new Wolves coach Chris Finch arrived to his new job in Minnesota five years ago.

On Tuesday, a sellout “white-out” crowd roared while wearing white t-shirts laid out on all the seats pre-game.

“It’s one of the loudest arenas I’ve ever played,” Finch said. “It’s got tight sightlines and the fans are right on top of you. It’s how it should be. We’re hoping for another great environment sparked by us.”

He said that last sentence before his team went out and scored 31 points in the first half — a record for a Warriors opponent — and were booed by the home crowd.

How low can they go?

The Wolves’ 31 first-half points were the fewest by halftime by a Warriors opponent in the first half of a playoff game in the shot-clock era. Houston scored 33 at Golden State on April 16, 2016.

The fewest by a Warriors opponent for any half in a playoff game is 25. That was Houston’s second half at Golden State on May 26, 2018.

The Wolves had only 11 in the second quarter.

Wardrobe malfunction

Tuesday’s game was delayed in the opening two minutes after Warriors guard Buddy Hield — hero of Golden State’s Game 7 upset at Houston on Sunday – realized…wait for it ... he was wearing the wrong shorts.

The Warriors tried to summon Payton from the tunnel into the game, but the whole thing took long enough the Warriors were charged a timeout.

The game was delayed again shortly thereafter while officials checked video review to see if a ball had hit the rim.

Hield made consecutive threes fewer than four minutes into the third quarter to give his team a 55-35 lead.

Booing Jimmy Buckets

Former Timberwolves star Jimmy Butler was booed by the partisan crowd first time he touched the ball and then mostly every other time touched it again. It cheered him first time he missed a free throw with 10 minutes left before halftime or shot an air ball.

Butler played 69 games for the Wolves after then basketball boss Tom Thibodeau acquired him in a 2017 draft week trade and the Wolves, with Thibodeau gone, traded him away to Philadelphia in November 2018.

Timely return

Payton came off the Warriors’ bench with seven minutes gone in the game after he missed Game 7 in Memphis because he was too ill to play. He traveled with the team from Houston on Monday, wore a mask and sat in the back of the chartered plane away from the other players.

“He’s good, “ Warriors coach Steve Kerr said. “He’s ready to go.”

He sure was. Payton played 26 minutes, many of them in Curry’s absence, and had eight points, five rebounds and four assists.

Faces in the crowd

Game 1 celebrity sightings included Vikings Aaron Jones and Josh Metellus and Wild stars Kirill Kaprizov and Mats Zuccarello.

