Warriors cook without Curry in Game 1
Golden State set opponent playoff scoring records, led by as many as 23 points and won Game 1 of their lopsided Western Conference semifinal, beating the Timberwolves 99-88 at Target Center.
And they did it on Tuesday just 48 hours after their Game 7 upset victory in Houston — and much of it without superstar Stephen Curry.
Curry had already scored 13 points in 13 minutes after he left the game late in the second half with what the team called a strained left hamstring and was done for the night.
Strained hamstring, a tricky thing in a seven-game playoff series.
Curry was 5-for-9 from the field and 3-for-6 on threes and the Warriors led by as many as 14 points when he left the game. Gary Payton II started the second half for him with Golden State leading the Wolves 44-31after they had outscored the home team 26-11 in the second quarter.
Payton immediately made a three-pointer to start the third quarter, extending their lead to 16 points on their way to as many as 23. He forced a jump ball soon thereafter, too.
Scant for Ant
With Curry out, Wolves star Anthony Edwards went 9-for-22 — and just 1-for-5 threes — in 42 minutes after he went 0-for-11 in the clinching first-round Game 5 at the L.A. Lakers. He tried to get the Wolves back in contention in the fourth quarter with repeated drives to the basket, but couldn’t only get the Wolves any closer than single digits briefly in the final six minutes.
Where’s the noise?
COVID-19 silenced playoff crowds when new Wolves coach Chris Finch arrived to his new job in Minnesota five years ago.