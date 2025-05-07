With Curry out, Wolves star Anthony Edwards went 9-for-22 — and just 1-for-5 threes — in 42 minutes after he went 0-for-11 in the clinching first-round Game 5 at the L.A. Lakers. He tried to get the Wolves back in contention in the fourth quarter with repeated drives to the basket, but couldn’t only get the Wolves any closer than single digits briefly in the final six minutes.