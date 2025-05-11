SAN FRANCISCO – To his coach and teammates, Anthony Edwards got going in the Timberwolves’ 102-97 Game 3 victory over the Warriors when he took flight for a highlight-reel dunk over Kevon Looney with 1 minute, 48 seconds to play in the third quarter.
But to hear Edwards tell it, he got going a few minutes earlier, when he had the unfamiliar feeling of someone putting him on a poster, when Jonathan Kuminga dunked on him at the 4:18 mark.
“I felt like when Kuminga dunked on me, it got me going more so, if anything,” Edwards said.
That jolt came just in time, and Edwards came alive in the second half to score 28 of his game-high 36 points Saturday as the Wolves took a 2-1 lead in their series against the Warriors with Game 4 on Monday in San Francisco.
But there was someone else giving Edwards a lift on Saturday night — his teammate Julius Randle. Randle continued to rewrite the narrative of his postseason career, as he became just the second player, behind Kevin Garnett, to record a triple-double in Wolves postseason history.
Randle finished with 24 points, 12 assists and 10 rebounds.
“He’s a grown man, that’s all I got to say about it,” said Naz Reid, who scored nine points. “I think this has been the most healthy playoffs he’s had. Just him being him. We’re following their suit, him and Ant.”
Nine of Randle’s 12 assists came in the second half, and six of those went to Edwards.