SAN FRANCISCO – Steve Kerr telegraphed the Golden State Warriors’ intentions when he met with the media two hours before tipoff of Game 3 on Saturday. Asked multiple ways about how Steph Curry’s injury absence affects his team’s offense, Kerr shifted the focus to his team’s defense.
Remove the NBA’s greatest shooter of all time, and the formula changes.
“We have to set a tone with our energy and our force more than anything,” Kerr said.
The Timberwolves saw it, felt it and survived it.
Anyone who expected a cakewalk after Curry suffered a hamstring injury in Game 1 should understand by now that the Wolves will need to win rock fights to return to the Western Conference finals.
The optics weren’t always aesthetically pleasing, but the outcome was beautiful from a Wolves perspective, a 102-97 win at Chase Center to take a 2-1 series lead.
“They made the game ugly,” Wolves coach Chris Finch said. “They did a great job of just being super physical and trying to kind of take it into the mud. We could certainly, obviously, do things better and smarter. But I was proud of our guys because we got right down there in the mud with them.”
This is what it will take, rolling in the mud. The Curry-less version of the Warriors lacks sizzle on offense, but they haven’t lost their ability and willingness to play extremely hard and physically on defense.