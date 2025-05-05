Timberwolves are now the team that Jimmy Butler never thought they could be

There are a few ironies coinciding with the return of Jimmy Butler to Target Center, a place where the Golden State Warriors forward has played sparingly since he uprooted the Timberwolves organization with a trade demand in 2018.
It will be the first time since 2021 that Butler will take the floor in Minneapolis, and the last time he did, he and Anthony Edwards had a brief confrontation after a whistle.
“He ain’t finna fight nobody out there ... all that walking up on each other, that’s stuff for the birds, man,” Edwards said about Butler after the game.
When the Warriors and Wolves tip off their second-round playoff series on Tuesday, one of the ironies is that nobody on the Wolves was there to experience the reasons the crowd will likely boo Butler with zeal.
Butler made his demand in the fall of 2018 in part for contract reasons, in part because he didn’t see a future alongside Karl-Anthony Towns, whom Edwards always propped up during their time together.
No player is on the Wolves roster from that time. The coaching staff and front office are different. Nobody associated with the team has an emotional attachment to that time, but the fans do, as Mike Conley underscored in his comments Monday.
“I might not have the best appreciation for the whole Jimmy thing because I wasn’t here,” Conley said. “That predated me, but I do just as far as I know what it means to this city.”
Here’s another irony of Butler’s return this postseason: The Wolves have created a team in the image Butler wanted, and Towns was a crucial part of building the culture that contributed to it.