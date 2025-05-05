Timberwolves are now the team that Jimmy Butler never thought they could be

The Wolves are also a team that is internally tough. They can talk to each other in a culture they often describe as “hard truths.” That wasn’t the case when Butler was in town, and he longed for a team that didn’t have to walk on eggshells around each other, since he wants to be as brutally honest as possible with his teammates. The Wolves became that kind of team, and they did it with Towns as a crucial part of it a season ago.