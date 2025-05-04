As the great Kobe Bryant did for him early in his career, Timberwolves veteran Julius Randle now does for young star Anthony Edwards.
Wolves coach Chris Finch has praised Randle for helping Edwards hone his pregame routine.
“That’s all him, man,” Randle said. “I’m just trying to find way I can improve. Ant’s the same way. He’s a student of the game. I don’t need to push Ant. Ant is his own man. I try to do my best and lead by example. Ant has never had a problem working his butt off. He’s always in the gym, always getting his reps and extra work in.”
Randle spoke Sunday as the Wolves prepared for their Western Conference semifinal playoff series.
Drafted by the Los Angeles Lakers in 2014, Randle played two seasons at the start of his career with Bryant, who retired in April 2016 and died in a helicopter crash in January 2020 at age 41.
Now he’s the wily veteran playing for his fourth NBA team who wants to pass along what he has learned from others, particularly Bryant.
“The further I go in my career, the different experiences I have, the things he passed down to me, things I learned from him,” Randle said. “It may not have made sense when I was 19, 20 years old, but now that I’m 30, it definitely makes a lot more sense.
“I used to be like, `What is the dude talking about?’ But now I give it a lot more. I try to cherish those things, hold on to those things. The true blessing is being able to pass it on to others. so that’s what I do.”